LED Lighting in Poultry Farming Market is Estimated to Value $505 Million by 2025

The global LED Lighting In Poultry Farming Market size is projected to reach USD 505.0 million by 2025. The ability of LED lighting to accurately and efficiently imitate the sunlight has augmented its demand in poultry farming. Moreover, continuous development in energy-saving capabilities and durability is expected to fuel market growth. In addition, rising awareness regarding the benefits of LED lighting in poultry is expected to drive demand over the forecast period.

There is also an increase in the number of poultry farms globally. For instance, in 2015, global poultry production was 111,000 thousand metric tons, which reached 118,080 thousand metric tons in 2017. Broiler growth, reproductive performance, durability, and reliability makes LED lights a suitable choice compared to incandescent, metal halide, fluorescent, and high-pressure sodium lamps. According to Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics, approximately 2.5 billion dozen eggs were produced in the year 2011, which marked an increase of about 3.2% as compared to the previous year.

A well-designed illumination system offers increased production according to birds’ biological responses to changes in color, intensity, and duration. Decreasing the duration of light in a day changes circadian rhythm of the birds and stimulates sexual maturity in adolescent birds. Use of red and green hues increases growth rate at early ages, while blue hues boost growth rates at later ages and decreases incidences of cannibalism.

Manufacturers in LED lighting in poultry farming market are adopting strategies like Mergers and Acquisitions (M&A) and new product developments to sustain market competition. For instance, in August 2017, Greengage Lighting Ltd. acquired Isotera, a company engaged in manufacturing and designing innovative power and control system for LED lightning. This acquisition helped the company add value to its products and expand the product portfolio. In another instance, in June 2018, Once Inc., a leading manufacturer and supplier of agriculture-based lighting systems, announced the acquisition of iLOX GmbH.

Global LED lighting in poultry farming market was led by North America and Europe in 2017. The two regions have considerable presence of many leading companies. However, Asia Pacific is expected to witness a higher CAGR over the forecast period. Growing production of domesticated birds coupled with government spending to create awareness regarding cost-efficient LED lighting system is expected to drive regional market.

Global LED lighting in poultry farming market is highly fragmented in nature. Increasing poultry meat production is expected to create business opportunities for new market entrants. Longer life and durability are expected to promote adoption of specific spectrum lighting in poultry farming. Some of the prominent market players are Greengage Lighting; Once, Inc.; Hybrite LED Lighting Ltd.; HATO BV; SUNBIRD; Big Dutchman; and Shenzhen Hontech-Wins Electronics Co., Ltd.

