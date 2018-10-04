Opportunities in the global urea formaldehyde resin market to reach $ 11.7 billion by 2023

According to a new market report published by Lucintel, the future in the global urea formaldehyde resin market looks promising with opportunities in the furniture, building and construction, transportation, and electrical & electronics industries. The global urea formaldehyde resin market is expected to reach an estimated $11.7 billion by 2023 with a CAGR of 4.1% from 2018 to 2023. The major growth drivers in this market are increasing demand for low cost, highly reactive binders for medium density fiber board, plywood, and particle board in the furniture, building, and construction industries.

In this market, urea formaldehyde resin is utilized to manufacture particle board, plywood, medium density fiberboard, adhesive, and molding compounds. On the basis of our comprehensive research, Lucintel forecasts that medium density fiberboard will remain the largest application by value and volume over the forecast period because of growing demand for MDF in doors, window boards, shelving, furniture panels, wall linings, baseboards, moldings, and decorative facades. Lucintel predicts that the plywood application segment will witness the highest growth during the forecast period due to growing home renovation activities and increase in new residential and commercial construction.

Within this market, furniture will remain the largest end use industry by value and volume due to changing lifestyle, increase in consumer purchasing power, and growing interest in home decoration. Building and construction are expected to witness the highest growth due to growing population and increasing urbanization.

Asia Pacific is expected to remain the largest region by value and volume; this region is also expected to experience the highest growth over the forecast period due to growth in building and construction activities and increasing production of automotive and appliances.

Emerging trends, which have a direct impact on the dynamics of the industry, include development of scavenger technology to reduce the VOC content. BASF, Georgia Pacific, Rayonier Advanced Material, Hexion, Ashland, Foresa, INEOS, Advachem SA, Kronospan, and SAFCO are among the major suppliers of the global urea formaldehyde resin market.

Lucintel, a leading global strategic consulting and market research firm, has analyzed growth opportunities of global composites in mass transportation and off road equipment market by vehicle type, intermediate material, application, and region. Lucintel has prepared a comprehensive research report entitled “Growth Opportunities in the Global Urea Formaldehyde Resin Market 2018-2023: Trends, Forecast, and Opportunity Analysis.” The Lucintel report serves as a catalyst for growth strategy as it provides a comprehensive data and analysis on trends, key drivers, and directions. The study includes a forecast for the global urea formaldehyde resin market by application, end use industry, and region as follows:

By Application (Volume (Million Pounds) and $M shipment analysis for 2012 – 2023):

• Medium density fiber board

• Plywood

• Particle board

• Adhesives

• Molding compounds

• Others

By End Use Industry (Volume (Million Pounds) and $M shipment analysis for 2012 – 2023):

• Furniture

• Building and Construction

• Transportation

• Electrical and Electronics

• Others

By Region (Volume (Million Pounds) and $M shipment analysis for 2012 – 2023):

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• The Rest of the World

This report answers following 11 key questions:

Q.1 What are some of the most promising potential, high-growth opportunities for composites in the global urea formaldehyde resin market by end use industry (furniture, building and construction, transportation, electrical and electronics, and others), applications (medium density fiber board, plywood, particle board, adhesive, molding compound, and others), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World)?

Q.2 Which segments will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.3 Which regions will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.4 What are the key factors affecting market dynamics? What are the drivers and challenges of the market?

Q.5 What are the business risks and threats to the market?

Q.6 What are emerging trends in this market and the reasons behind them?

Q.7 What are some changing demands of customers in the market?

Q.8 What are the new developments in the market? Which companies are leading these developments?

Q.9 Who are the major players in this market? What strategic initiatives are being implemented by key players for business growth?

Q.10 What are some of the competitive products and processes in this area and how big of a threat do they pose for loss of market share via material or product substitution?

Q.11 What M & A activities have taken place in the last 5 years in this market?