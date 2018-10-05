Automotive Fleet Leasing Market to Reflect Impressive Growth Rate During 2025

Crystal Market Research details out informative data related to the Automotive Fleet Leasing Market which anticipated to garner major market share. This Research Report provides the newest realistic data useful for future worldwide business trend.

Industry Outlook

The Automotive Fleet Leasing Market is foreseen to develop at tremendous CAGR over the forecast period. The development of this market is significantly determined by the development in the car division, developing attention to the benefits of fleet leasing and high development potential for leasing market. Individuals favor vehicle fleet leasing because of advantages, for example, reduced expenses of hiring, access to fuel consumption records, tracking of location and mileage, help with protection claims and repairs, and predominant operational management of fleet. Additionally, there is a little investment needed for a lease in comparison with outright purchase. Such factors drive the development of the market. Nonetheless, limitations in the contract of auto leasing, and the cost of authentic equipment if there should be an occurrence of repair because of crash, are anticipated to prevent the development of the automotive fleet leasing market.

Competitive Analysis

The leading players in the market are Autoflex AFV Inc, Wheel Inc, Glesby Marks, Sixt Leasing, Velcor Leasing Corporation, Jim Pattison Lease, LeasePlan Corporation, PRO Leasing Services and The Caldwell Company. The major players in the market are profiled in detail in view of qualities, for example, company portfolio, business strategies, financial overview, recent developments, and share of the overall industry.

Segmentation Overview

The Automotive Fleet Leasing market is based on different segments namely by type the market is segmented into Open Ended and Close Ended; by vehicle type the market is segmented into Passenger Cars, LCV and HCV.

Automotive Fleet Leasing Market By Lease Type

Open Ended

Close Ended

Automotive Fleet Leasing Market By Vehicle Type

Passenger Cars

HCV

LCV

Regional Insights

On a global front, the Automotive Fleet Leasing Market covers North America (United States, Canada and Mexico), Europe (Germany, UK, France, Russia, Italy, Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, India, Southeast Asia, Rest of Asia-Pacific), South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia, South Africa, Rest of South America) and Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria, South Africa, Rest of MEA). Asia Pacific is anticipated to reflect significant growth over the forecast period owing to rising awareness regarding the benefits of the automotive leasing and reduction of additional expenses.

