“Desi Kolhapuris, Modern Avatar at Colour Me Mad”

A Vegan Footwear Brand.

Mumbai –October 2018: Women love Kolhapuris! But don’t really end up wearing them often. Reason being that Kolhapuris look great, but are not as comfortable. Colour Me Mad, took this opportunity to reinvent Kolhapuris and give them a makeover! Made from natural ‘cork’, a USP of the brand, these Kolhapuris reflect the traditional look in contemporary style with additional health benefits.

Colour Me Mad is a PETA Approved Vegan footwear brand. They believe in the importance of sustainable fashion. The concept is to design quirky prints while playing & mixing with pop colours. The collection not only looks good but is also extremely easy to use, which is proudly made in India. The range varies from flip-flops, flats, and wedges; also it has products with printed straps and bottoms.

Footwear at Colour Me Mad is made with “Cork”- one of the best materials used for footwear, it’s natural material is extracted from the tree and has healing properties for the feet whereby it improves body posture, reduces knee & ankle pain and takes shape of one’s feet which have been incorporated with quirky prints thus combining Fashion with Health.

Colour Me Mad has gained a lot of attention through its online presence available at www.colourmemad.com and now focusing on digital platforms. It is also available in various cities across India.

Starting Price Range: 2000 INR Onwards

“It’s not just an accessory; it’s a way of life”

Available at:

Options – The Fashion Mall

Store Address: 1, Vile Parle Shopping Center, V. M. Road, Mumbai, Maharashtra 400049

Contact No: 9820735299

Online:

www.colourmemad.com

About the founders, Trishla and Rajeev Surana:

Trishla Surana, founder and designer of Colour Me Mad, is a commercial artist who wanted to lend creativity and colors to footwear thus gave birth to Colour Me Mad in 2014. She is the driving force behind the design, colors, and look and feel of all the products. Ably assisted by co-founder Rajeev Surana, is a Patent Attorney bringing strategic marketing initiatives such as owning hashtags #PamperYourFeet #HappyFeet, organizing pop up events and starting a YouTube channel to spread awareness on foot care, wearing the right footwear etc. which will be launched in March 2018. Colour Me Mad has represented India at International Innovation Fair in Istanbul in March 2016 as also participated in a trade fair in Milan, Italy as part of India Pavilion in Dec 2016.