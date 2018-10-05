Europe Auto Injectors Market is expected to be valued at USD 1.51 Billion by 2023

An auto-injector is a small pen-shaped device that contains a hypodermic needle administers a fixed dose of medication to patients. These devices are designed to be easy and safe administration of drugs. The auto-injector is mainly used in the treatment of anaphylaxis, rheumatoid arthritis, multiple sclerosis and other diseases.

Europe Auto Injectors Market size was around USD 0.71 billion in 2018. It is expected to grow at a CAGR of 16.32% to reach USD 1.51 billion by 2023.

Drivers and Restraints:

Increasing prevalence of anaphylaxis incidences, diabetes and cancer diseases across the region, growing adoption of auto-injectors in the global healthcare industries, advancement of technologies in medical sector, introduction of advanced drug delivery systems, increasing investments for R&D activities by private organizations, rising healthcare expenditure, and increasing aging population across the globe. Restraints of the market are Lack of awareness towards self-medication among the global population, stringent regulatory policies, high cost associated with auto-injectors devices.

Geographic Segmentation

The Europe market has been geographically segmented into Germany, U.K, France, Spain, and Italy. In Europe, Germany leads the market, followed by France and U.K. The market in this region is projected to grow strongly during the forecast period due to various factors such as growing awareness and favorable reimbursement policies.

Major companies in the market are Mylan N.V., Pfizer, Inc., Bayer AG, Becton, Dickinson and Company, Novartis AG, Biogen Idec, Inc., Janssen Europe Services, LLC, Sanofi, Unilife Corporation and Eli Lilly and Company.

Scope of the report:

The report offers a comprehensive analysis of the industry by providing the estimations of market potential and forecasts with utmost granularity. Along this, the factors influential in effecting the market dynamics and trends are discussed in detail at the product level. Further, the performance of the market at the regional and country-level is assessed and the prospects with high growth potential are identified and debated.

The key players in the industry are profiled providing insights on their financial performance, market position and growth strategies. Comparative analysis on prime strategically activities of the market players delineating the key developments like mergers & acquisitions, collaborations and an evaluation of the competitive environment within the industry are provided. The report also offers a broad outlook of the market along with recommendations from industry experts on the opportunities for investment activity.

