In the Europe Hydrofluorocarbons (HFC) Industry Market Analysis & Forecast 2018-2023, the revenue is valued at USD 47.89 million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD 69.89 million by the end of 2023, growing at a CAGR of 7.85% between 2018 and 2023. The production is estimated at 5978.84 Thousand in 2017 and is forecasted to reach 9443.89 Thousand by the end of 2023, growing at a CAGR of 9.81% between 2018 and 2023.

It covers Regional Segment Analysis, Type, Appliction, Major Manufactures, Industry Chain Analysis, Competitive Insights and Macroeconomic Analysis.

Europe Hydrofluorocarbons (HFC) Market Analysis by Countries :

Germany

France

UK

Russia

Italy

Spain

Benelux

The Major players reported in the market include:

Chemours

Mexichem

HoneyWell

DuPont

Arkema

Asahi Glass

Dongyue Group

STARGET

Meilan Chemical

Table of Contents

Europe Hydrofluorocarbons (HFC) Industry Market Analysis & Forecast 2018-2023

1 Hydrofluorocarbons (HFC) Market Overview

2 Europe Economic Impact on Hydrofluorocarbons (HFC) Industry

3 Hydrofluorocarbons (HFC) Manufacturing Cost Analysis

4 Industrial Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers

5 Europe Hydrofluorocarbons (HFC) Market Analysis by Manufacturers, Type and Application

6 Germany Hydrofluorocarbons (HFC) (Volume, Value and Sales Price)

7 France Hydrofluorocarbons (HFC) (Volume, Value and Sales Price)

8 UK Hydrofluorocarbons (HFC) (Volume, Value and Sales Price)

9 Russia Hydrofluorocarbons (HFC) (Volume, Value and Sales Price)

10 Italy Hydrofluorocarbons (HFC) (Volume, Value and Sales Price)

11 Spain Hydrofluorocarbons (HFC) (Volume, Value and Sales Price)

12 Benelux Hydrofluorocarbons (HFC) (Volume, Value and Sales Price)

13 Europe Hydrofluorocarbons (HFC) Manufacturers Analysis

14 Marketing Strategy Analysis, Distributors/Traders

15 Market Effect Factors Analysis

16 Europe Hydrofluorocarbons (HFC) Market Forecast (2018-2023)

17 Appendix

