Global FLNG Market 2018 | Business Analysis, Scope, Size, Overview, and Forecast 2025

Global FLNG market size will increase to Million US$ by 2025, from Million US$ in 2017, at a CAGR of during the forecast period. In this study, 2017 has been considered as the base year and 2018 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for FLNG.

This report researches the worldwide FLNG market size (value, capacity, production and consumption) in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (China, Japan) and other regions.

This study categorizes the global FLNG breakdown data by manufacturers, region, type and application, also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

This report focuses on the top manufacturers’ FLNG capacity, production, value, price and market share of FLNG in global market. The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

Golar LNG

Hoegh LNG

Excelerate Energy

Exmar

Eni

Ophir Energy

Mitsui O.S.K

Lines

Royal Dutch Shell

Petronas

Noble Energy

Woodside Petroleum

Samsung Heavy Industries

DSME and Associates

Hyundai Heavy Industries

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries

FLNG Breakdown Data by Type

LNG FPSO

FSRU

FLNG Breakdown Data by Application

Residential

Commercial

Industrial

FLNG Production Breakdown Data by Region

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Other Regions

FLNG Consumption Breakdown Data by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Malaysia

Philippines

Thailand

Vietnam

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Rest of Europe

Central & South America

Brazil

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries

Turkey

Egypt

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

The study objectives are:

To analyze and research the global FLNG capacity, production, value, consumption, status and forecast;

To focus on the key FLNG manufacturers and study the capacity, production, value, market share and development plans in next few years.

To focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application and region.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of FLNG :

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

Table of content

Global FLNG Market Research Report 2018-2025, by Manufacturers, Regions, Types and Applications

1 Study Coverage

1.1 FLNG Product

1.2 Key Market Segments in This Study

1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global FLNG Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 LNG FPSO

1.4.3 FSRU

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global FLNG Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 Residential

1.5.3 Commercial

1.5.4 Industrial

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global FLNG Production

2.1.1 Global FLNG Revenue 2013-2025

2.1.2 Global FLNG Production 2013-2025

2.1.3 Global FLNG Capacity 2013-2025

2.1.4 Global FLNG Marketing Pricing and Trends

2.2 FLNG Growth Rate (CAGR) 2018-2025

2.3 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

2.3.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

2.3.2 Key FLNG Manufacturers

2.4 Market Drivers, Trends and Issues

2.5 Macroscopic Indicator

2.5.1 GDP for Major Regions

2.5.2 Price of Raw Materials in Dollars: Evolution

3 Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1 FLNG Production by Manufacturers

3.1.1 FLNG Production by Manufacturers

3.1.2 FLNG Production Market Share by Manufacturers

3.2 FLNG Revenue by Manufacturers

3.2.1 FLNG Revenue by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.2.2

