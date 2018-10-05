Medical Power Supply Devices Market Business Strategies, Competitive Analysis Forecast 2023|Growth by Top Key Players: Artesyn Technologies, CUI Inc, GlobTek Inc, Astrodyne TDI Corporation

The Medical Power Supply Devices Market report also provides an in-depth survey of key players in the market which is based on the various objectives of an organization such as profiling, the product outline, the quantity of production, required raw material, and the financial health of the organization.

Industry Outlook and Trend Analysis:

The Medical Power Supply Devices Market was worth USD 0.72 billion in 2014 and is expected to reach approximately USD 1.28 billion by 2023, while registering itself at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.57% during the forecast period. Power supplies are electrical or electronic equipment, which change the type of a source of intensity into a coveted shape to guarantee similarity with hardware being used. Medical power supply devices are utilized as a part of an extensive variety of medicinal applications, for example, patient monitors, X-ray, MRI, PET and CT scanners, MRI, blood analyzers, dental equipment, DNA gear, and robotic surgical devices. Selection and specification of power supplies for medical applications by medicinal services establishments is an assignment that should be executed successfully; particularly, because of incessant changes in the security and natural norms for medical equipment.

Regional Outlook and Trend Analysis:

Asia Pacific was the biggest market in 2015. It is anticipated to continue dominating in the medical power supply devices market over a long period. Throughout the following five years, the development of the market in the Asian locale is probably going to be focused at Singapore, China, South Korea, India, and Taiwan. Additionally, the more conspicuous supply manufactures are opening their manufacturing bases in the Asian subcontinent; particularly in China.

Competitive Insights:

The leading players in the market are Artesyn Technologies, CUI Inc, GlobTek Inc, Astrodyne TDI Corporation, Delta Electronics, Powerbox International AB, XP Power and SL Power Electronics. The major players in the market are profiled in detail in view of qualities, for example, company portfolio, business strategies, financial overview, recent developments, and share of the overall industry.

Research Methodology:

We use both primary as well as secondary research for our market surveys, estimates and for developing forecast. Our research process commence by analyzing the problem which enable us to design the scope for our research study. Our research process is uniquely designed with enough flexibility to adjust according to changing nature of products and markets, while retaining core element to ensure reliability and accuracy in research findings. We understand both macro and micro-economic factors to evaluate and forecast different market segments.

