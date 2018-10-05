Mobile Phone Accessories Market to Witness Increase in Revenues by 2024

In rural and urban areas, everyone wants to be constantly connected with each other in the family in regard with business, job and various other reasons. Mobile phones are the electronic devices, which expunge the distance by enhancing communications between human beings. Furthermore, mobile phones play crucial role in modern day to day life owing to changes in life styles and increase in purchasing power of the people. The younger generation is shifting their interest to listening music on portable devices such as tablets, Smartphones, bluetooth connected headphones etc. Tech giants in the mobile phone accessories market are focusing on capturing local markets in order to generate higher profit margin. Over the last few years, increasing subsidies on mobile network such as Jio, Airtel, Idea and others have launched a revolution in the global mobile phone accessories market and this is expected to continue over the forecast time period. In future, it is anticipated that the global market for the mobile phone accessories will grow with triple digit CAGR owing to robustly craze for music, video on the mobile phone in the younger generation. Additionally, technological advancement such as Bluetooth speaker, light in selfie stick, built in fan and noise canceling technology is projected to make the market more attractive during the slated time period.

Segmentation

The global Mobile Phone Accessories market can be segmented on the basis of Product Type:

Portable speaker

Charger

Memory card

Power Bank

Protective Case

HeadPhone or Earphone

Battery

Others

The global Mobile Phone Accessories market can be segmented on the basis of Price Range:

Low

Medium

Premium

The global Mobile Phone Accessories market can be segmented on the basis of Sales Channel:

OEM

Aftermarket

Online

Others

Driver

Rise in demand for wireless mobile accessories facilitating the increase in adoption of smart phones particularly for e-banking, shopping and other significant applications are anticipated to drive the global market over the forecast time period. Furthermore, increasing social networking as well as rise in internet penetration in the global population is also anticipated to witness growth of the global mobile phone accessories market throughout the forecast time period.

Areas of improvement for the market players

On the basis of deep survey on mobile phone accessories, extensive use of mobile headphones or earphones may affect the hearing capacity of the human. So, manufacturers should also focus on making devices more eco-friendly and cost effective.

Regional Market Outlook

The global Mobile Phone Accessories Market is segmented into the following regions-North America, Latin America, Europe, APAC and Middle East and Africa.Pacific is anticipated to dominate the market owing to increase in smartphone particularly in China, India and Japan. North America and Latin America are projected to grow with rapid growth rate. Moreover, Europe is anticipated to gain noteworthy traction in the global market owing to increase in interest of people in music sound quality and video effect. Middle East and Africa region is projected to grow with sluggish growth rate owing to deficit of mobile phone infrastructure.

Key Player

Key player for the global Mobile Phone Accessories market are:

LG

Anker

Lenovo

Philips

Sennheiser

Samsung

Panasonic

Beats (Apple)

Sony

Griffin

Others

Research Methodology:

RRI surveys a number of companies in order to estimate the data covered in the report through triangulation methodology. A detailed market understanding and assessment of the drive and application segments covered in the study. The research methodology also includes interviews conducted for various industry leaders by the research experts. This helps the researchers to match their previous findings with the ones confirmed from various resource persons. The report focuses on analyzing the supply-side approaches and keeps a track of that of the demand-side so as to make sure the findings are true. The global market scenario has been derived by consolidation of regional market overviews.

