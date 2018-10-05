Sodium Borohydride Market Industry 2018 – Demand, Insights, Analysis, Opportunities, Segmentation and Forecast to 2023

The Sodium Borohydride Market report also provides an in-depth survey of key players in the market which is based on the various objectives of an organization such as profiling, the product outline, the quantity of production, required raw material, and the financial health of the organization.

Industry Outlook and Trend Analysis:

The Sodium Borohydride Market was worth USD 1.21 billion in 2014 and is expected to reach approximately USD 1.92 billion by 2023, while registering itself at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.30% during the forecast period. Sodium borohydride is a powerful and a specialty reducing agent utilized in the production of pharmaceuticals. Sodium borohydride is useful for diminishment of carbonyls, metal ions and peroxides and cleaning and evacuation of oxidation, colour and odour of precursors in organic chemical items. Sodium borohydride is used to control contamination and reuse noble metals. Sodium borohydride is a more affordable metal hydride and is a productive and cost-effective reducing agent. Sodium borohydride finds wide territory of utilizations in the combination of numerous intermediates used as a part of fabricate of medications and fine pharmaceuticals, chemical products, pharmaceuticals, the recuperation and preparation of catalysts, valuable heavy metals and uncommon earth metals among others.

Regional Outlook and Trend Analysis:

The prospering mash and paper industry in North America is anticipated to bolster the demand of sodium borohydride market. Asia-Pacific is anticipated to be a major market for the development of sodium borohydride inferable from the developing industrial exercises and research and improvement for elective energies. Europe and North America hold a generous share of the sodium borohydride market attributable to the quickly developing pharmaceuticals and chemicals enterprises.

Competitive Insights:

The leading players in the market are Zhangjiagang City Jinyuan Biochemical Co Ltd, Shandong Guobang Pharmaceutical Industry Company Limited, Vertellus, Anhui Jin’ao Chemical Co, Montgomery Chemicals LLC, Shaanxi Hanjiang Pharmaceutical Group Co Ltd, Kemira and Jiangsu Huachang Chemical Co Ltd. The major players in the market are profiled in detail in view of qualities, for example, company portfolio, business strategies, financial overview, recent developments, and share of the overall industry.

The Sodium Borohydride Market is segmented as follows-

By End User:

Pulp & Paper

Textiles

Pharmaceuticals

Metal Recovery

Oranic Chemical Purification

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

UK

France

Russia

Italy

Rest of Europe

…

