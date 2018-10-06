Aerospace Antimicrobial Coating Market is estimated to reach $40.4 million by 2025; growing at a CAGR of 7.9% from 2017 to 2025. An antimicrobial surface comprises an antimicrobial agent which hinders the ability of microorganisms to grow on the surface of a material. A coating of chemical compound can be applied to a surface which is toxic to microorganism to restrict their growth. Growing worry for air passenger’s health from damaging microorganisms in aircraft cabin, kitchen, and lavatories, among others is the key factor boosting the growth of the global aerospace antimicrobial coating market. Some of the trends that the market is observing comprise growing number of air passenger traffic in emerging nations as well as increase in investments in the commercial & general aviation sectors. With these trends, the market is likely to resister high growth over the forecasted period.
Growing number of aircraft deliveries, growth in number of transmittable diseases, and upgradation of existing aircraft are the key factors supporting the growth of the global aerospace antimicrobial coating market. Though, low durability of antimicrobial coatings might act as a roadblock for the growth of the aerospace antimicrobial coating market. Furthermore, rise of aircraft manufacturers in Asia Pacific would create new growth opportunities for players in this market.
The aerospace antimicrobial coating market has been categorized on the basis of material, platform, application, fit, and geography. Material includes Copper, Silver, and Other Materials. By platform, market is categorized into Aviation (Commercial and Defense) and Space. Application includes Aviation (Air Supply & Management System, Thermal Management & Control System, Cabin Pressure & Control System, Sanitary Facilities and Kitchen, and Cabin Seats & Interior) and Space (Air Purification & Oxygen Systems, Cabin Pressure & Control System, Sanitary Facilities & Purification Systems, and Other Space Applications). Furthermore, on the basis of fit, the market is separated into OEM and aftermarket.
On the basis of geography, global aerospace antimicrobial coating market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World (RoW). North America is further bifurcated into U.S., Canada, and Mexico whereas Europe segment consist of UK, Russia, Germany, France, Italy, and Rest of Europe. Asia-Pacific is segmented into India, China, Japan, South Korea, and Rest of Asia-Pacific while RoW is bifurcated into South America, Middle East, and Africa.
The key players operating in the market are BASF SE, PPG Industries, Inc., The Sherwin-Williams Company, Mankiewicz Gebr. & Co., Henkel AG & Co. KGaA, AkzoNobel, Hentzen Coatings, Inc. MAPAERO, Permagard, and Dunmore, among others.
The key takeaways from the report
The report will provide detailed analysis of Global Aerospace Antimicrobial Coating Market with respect to major segments such as material, platform, application, and fit
The report will include the qualitative and quantitative analysis with market estimation over 2016 – 2025 and compound annual growth rate (CAGR) between 2017 and 2025
Comprehensive analysis of market dynamics including factors and opportunities will be provided in the report
An exhaustive regional analysis of Global Aerospace Antimicrobial Coating Market has been included in the report
Profile of the key players in the Global Aerospace Antimicrobial Coating Market will be provided, which include key financials, product & Synthetic Platelets, new developments and business strategies
