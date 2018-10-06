Europe Disposable Medical Devices Sensors Market is expected to be valued at USD 3.49 Billion by 2023

Disposable medical device sensors are portable and portable scanning devices used for monitoring, diagnosis or treatment of the patient. These devices are used to control basic vital signs. One of the most used sensors is Scanadu, a small portable sensor placed on the patient’s forehead to measure heart rate, respiratory rate, blood oxygenation levels and pulse transmission time and temperatures. Scanadu has electrodes for measurements and works in combination with a mobile application. QuantuMDx Group; develops a portable DNA laboratory to analyze the symptoms of malaria.

Europe Disposable Medical Devices Sensors Market size was around USD 2.09 billion in 2018. It is expected to grow at a CAGR of 10.8% to reach USD 3.49 billion by 2023.

Drivers and Restraints:

Increasing geriatric population, rising demand for remote patient monitoring devices, introduction of advanced disposable medical sensors, increasing incidence of chronic diseases, increasing investments by government and private organizations, increased R&D expenditures, raising awareness about medical sensors among the population. However reimbursement policies and lack of skilled professionals are the restraints of the market.

Geographic Segmentation

The Europe market has been geographically segmented into Germany, U.K, France, Spain, and Italy. The market in this region is projected to grow strongly during the forecast period due to various factors such as growing awareness about sensor technology, financial strength to procure expensive tools and favorable reimbursement policies.

Major companies in the market are Medtronic plc., Philips healthcare, Analog Devices, Inc., GE Healthcare, Smiths Medical, Honeywell International, STMicroelectronics, Freescale Semiconductors, Inc., Omnivision Technologies, Inc., and Sensirion AG.

Scope of the report:

The report offers a comprehensive analysis of the industry by providing the estimations of market potential and forecasts with utmost granularity. Along this, the factors influential in effecting the market dynamics and trends are discussed in detail at the product level. Further, the performance of the market at the regional and country-level is assessed and the prospects with high growth potential are identified and debated.

The key players in the industry are profiled providing insights on their financial performance, market position and growth strategies. Comparative analysis on prime strategically activities of the market players delineating the key developments like mergers & acquisitions, collaborations and an evaluation of the competitive environment within the industry are provided. The report also offers a broad outlook of the market along with recommendations from industry experts on the opportunities for investment activity.

What else? Apart from the syndicated report, our in-house team has an expertise and experience in designing custom reports to meet your specific research needs and assist you in making well-informed decisions.

