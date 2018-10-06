VishwaAgrotech is one of the Best Cattle Feed(Silage and Total Mixed Ration ) seller in both the states of Telangana and AndhraPradesh .

Business
0

We Vishwa Tej sheep farms a wing of an Vishwa Agro tech which is situated in Rampur Village is just 2km from NH-44 about 150+ Km from Hyderabad,Telangana of southern India, is now the Successful sheep and goat farm.We also provide Cattle feed (Silage & TMR)for Live stocks.Silage is fermented, high moisture stored fodder which can be fed to cattle, sheep, and goat. Guaranteed increase in milk yield and Weight gain. TMR – Total Mixed Ration is the Balanced Diet for all Livestock that combines Specified all nutrients,concentrations into a single mix.Made from legume non-legume Roughage’s, concentrates, minerals and vitamins.we also provide Hedge Lucerne Seeds,Africantall Maize Seeds, SSG Seeds.

Related Posts

Vashikaran Specialist In Malaysia

Global Line Lasers Market Trends, Size, Growth, Revenue Status and Forecast 2018-2023

Global Cross Laminated Timber (CLT) Market Trends, Size, Growth, Revenue Status and Forecast 2018-2023

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *