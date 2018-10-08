E-Cigarette Market Report 2018 – Altria Group, Inc., British American Tobacco, Japan Tobacco Inc

E-cigarettes are also called vaping, it contains e-liquid and also includes a miscellaneous group of devices that allow users to inhale an aerosol, which contains nicotine, flavorings, and other spices. Various types of flavors such as mint, menthol, chocolate, cola, bubble gum, fusions of other fruits & flavoring ingredients are attracting a large number of consumers to adopt them. Tobacco manufacturers are more and more focusing on new industrial developments to have an edge over their competitors. Increasing demand for smokeless and ash less vaping is also supporting the market growth of e-cigarettes.

Growing health awareness, advancement in device technologies and ash less vaping are the major key drivers fueling the growth of the global e-cigarette market. Additionally, change in lifestyle & preference, various flavors & fragrances, are also driving the market growth. However, risk of e-cigarette use, reported incidents and increased nicotine addiction that may damage the lungs are the major hindrances for the market growth. Untouched market in developing economic and consumer’s inclination toward tobacco alternatives is likely to gain significant impetus in the coming future.

Product, distribution channel and geography are the major segments considered in the global e- cigarette market. The product segment is bifurcated into vaporizer (open tank and closed system), cig-a-like (disposable and rechargeable), t-vapor (heat-not-burn and infused) aftermarket product (cartridge and battery and charger) and vape mods. On the basis of distribution channel, the segment includes. supermarkets, vape shops, online and tobacconists.

Based on geography, the global e-cigarette market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World (RoW). North America is further bifurcated in U.S., Canada, and Mexico whereas Europe consists of UK, Germany, Russia, France, Italy, and Rest of Europe. Asia-Pacific is segmented into India, China, Japan, South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific while RoW is bifurcated into South America, Middle East, and Africa.

Major players operating in the global market include Altria Group, Inc., British American Tobacco, Japan Tobacco Inc., PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL MANAGEMENT SA, NJOY, Liggett Vector Brands LLC, Imperial Brands, International Vapor Group, Vapor Hub International, Inc., VMR PRODUCTS, LLC, FIN FIN Brand (c/o Axcentria)., Among others.

Scope of the Global E-Cigarette Market

Product Segment

Vaporizer

Open tank

Closed system

Cig-A-Like

Disposable

Rechargeable

T-Vapor

Heat-not-burn

Infused

Aftermarket Product

Cartridge

Battery and charger

Vape Mods

Distribution Channel Segments

Supermarkets

Vape Shops

Online

Tobacconists

Geographical Segments

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

UK

Germany

Russia

France

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

India

China

Japan

South Korea

Rest of Asia-Pacific

RoW

South America

Middle East

Africa

