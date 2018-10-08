EmergenTeck- Kausal Vikash launches World’s Most Popular Master course in Cognitive RPA using Automation Anywhere and IBM Watson

As the India first and leading provider of Robotic Process Automation (RPA) training, EmergenTeck – Kausal Vikas has expanded its training program and added a new training offering using online channel.

Pune – EmergenTeck- Kausal Vikash is excited to announce the world first unique Master Cognitive RPA course in association with Automation Anywhere that offers a unique approach to learning RPA and AI together. The participants will experience interactive online class and technical support that will have classroom-like experience. The Cognitive RPA course includes training, certification, real-time project experience, and job readiness program.

This new course will focus on a structured learning approach that starts with basics of RPA and goes beyond RPA that includes Cognitive concepts using world popular IBM platform. The learner will learn sentiment and emotion analysis, content classification, entities & metadata extraction, building Chatbot and integrating with RPA, Speech to Text, Text to Speech, Tone Analyzer, Computer Vision and Optical Character Reader (OCR).

“This course goes beyond traditional RPA automation (Copy, paste, email, excel, web), the learner will get the opportunity to learn more advanced concepts of Intelligent Automation including NLP, Chatbot, Computer Vision, Tone Analyzer and OCR”, said MadanUpadhyay, Founder & CEO EmergenTeck – Kausal Vikash.

To register this courses or to view the full training program, visit https://www.kausalvikash.in/cognitive-robotic-process-automation-rpa-training-online/

About EmergenTeck-Kausal Vikash:

1. Pune based training Academy was founded in 2017 as the world leading RPA training academy.

2. KausalVikash was primarily founded with the vision of helping the community up-skilling and re-skilling in the era of emergent technology to stay relevant and competitive.

3. KausalVikash trained more 1500+ professionals in the last 1 year and connected the learners with opportunities.

4. KausalVikash conducted 20+ meet up across India and helped more than 2500+ professionals in creating emergent technologies and jobs awareness