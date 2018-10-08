General lighting is a lighting which is also known as an ambient lighting. It provides a comfortable level of brightness that enables to perform tasks. General lighting for indoors include a ceiling or wall-mounted fixtures, chandeliers, track lights, and table lamps. Outside lighting includes wall lighting, spotlights, post lanterns, recessed fixtures, and hanging fixtures used in hanging structures. General lighting has various application segments such as outdoor, residential, architectural, industrial, office, hospitality, and shops.

Major driving factors for this market are globally increasing demand for lighting sources and increasing number of households. Rising demand for energy saving lighting technologies and penetration of LED lamps are major opportunity factors for general lighting market.

The General Lighting Market is segmented into end user, technology and geography. On the basis of end user, the general lighting market is segmented into outdoor, commercial, architectural, residential and industrial. On the basis of technology, the market is segmented into traditional lighting and LED lighting. The geographic segment is bifurcated as following: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and rest of the world (RoW). The U.S., Mexico and Canada are covered under North America wherein Europe covers France, Germany, UK, Spain and rest of Europe. Asia-Pacific covers China, India, Japan, South Korea and Rest of Asia Pacific. Rest of the World (RoW) covers South America, Middle East and Africa.

Major players in general lighting market are Schneider Electric, Panasonic, Koninklijke Philips N.V., GE Lighting, Advanced Lighting Technology, Acuity Brands, Cooper Lighting, Bridgelux, Citizens Electronics, among others.

The key takeaways from the report

The report will provide detailed analysis of general lighting market with respect to major segments such as end user and technology of the market.

The report will include the qualitative and quantitative analysis with market estimation over 2015–2024 and compound annual growth rate (CAGR) between 2016 and 2024.

Comprehensive analysis of market dynamics including factors and opportunities.

An exhaustive regional analysis of general lighting market.

Profile of key players of the general lighting market, which include key financials, product & services and new developments.

Scope of General Lighting Market

End User Segments

Outdoor

Commercial

Architectural

Residential

Industrial segment

Technology Segments

Traditional lighting

LED lighting

Geographical Segments

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Spain

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Rest of Asia-Pacific

RoW

South America

Middle East

Africa

