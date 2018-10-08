The Insulated Gate Bipolar Transistor (IGBT) is an electronic semiconductor device with large bipolar current-carrying competence and high input impedance. IGBT is useful in reducing the power supply congestion which then provides smooth power supply. The insulated gate bipolar transistor (IGBT) devices are useful across various industrial sectors because of ability to work in low power, high blocking voltage and high power efficiency. Various benefits of these devices are lower switching cost, extended device life and greater reliability due to which IGBT devices are coming into focuses.

Rising demand of replacement of old power infrastructure and increasing growth of energy efficient electronic devices and increasing government incentives are major driving factors for IGBT market. However, economic slowdown and high initial investment are the restraining factors for this market. Positioning of smart grid and government initiatives for establishing High Voltage Direct Current (HVDC) are opportunity factors for this market.

The Insulated Gate Bipolar Transistor Market is segmented into IGBT type, application, power rating and geography. On the basis of type, the IGBT market is segmented into IGBT module and discrete IGBT. On the basis of application, the market is segmented into Industrial System, Energy & power, Inverter & UPS, Consumer electronics, Electric vehicle, and others. Furthermore, on the basis of power rating his market is segmented into high, low and medium power rating.

The geographic segment is bifurcated as following: North America bifurcated into the U.S., Mexico and Canada whereas Europe has been further segmented into Germany, France, United Kingdom, Spain and Others. The countries covered under Asia-Pacific are China, India, Japan, South Korea, and Others. Rest of the world (RoW) includes South America, Middle East and Africa.

Major players for insulated gate bipolar transistor market are Infineon Technologies AG, Fairchild Semiconductor International,NXP Semiconductors N.V., Inc., STMicroelectronics N.V., Fujitsu Ltd.,Vishay Intertechnology, Renesas Electronics Corporation, ROHM Co. Ltd., Fuji Electric Co. Ltd and, Toshiba Corporation, Inc., among others.

Scope of Insulated Gate Bipolar Transistor (IGBT) Market

Product Type Segments

IGBT Module

Discrete IGBT

Application Segments

Industrial System

Energy & power

Inverter & UPS

Consumer electronics

Electric vehicle

Others

Power Rating Segments

High Power

Medium Power

Low Power

Geographical Segments

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Spain

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Rest of Asia-Pacific

RoW

South America

Middle East

Africa

