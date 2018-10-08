Kokuyo Camlin and Eco Task Force join hands for tree plantation drive on National Teacher’s Day

Mumbai, 8th October 2018: Gratifying the immense contribution by the teaching community towards the younger generation, the 129 BN Eco Task Force (ETF) of Territorial Army along with Kokuyo Camlin conducted a major tree plantation drive with students on National Teacher’s Day, at Samba district of Jammu and Kashmir.

Students from various schools of Jammu and Samba region got together to plant saplings dedicated to their teachers. A competition was also conducted where the children were asked to pen down few lines justifying the correlation between the sapling they chose and the teacher. The best school and overall best entries would be awarded later. Kokuyo Camlin encouraged the participants by providing refreshments and gift hampers for the contest winners and educators.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Saumitra Prasad, Chief Marketing Officer, Kokuyo Camlin Ltd said “We have always partnered initiatives to make children work for a better environment and Camlin was proud to associate in this tree plantation drive along with 129th Eco Battalion of Territorial Army where school children planted trees in the name of teacher. This was the best gift a student can give to a teacher and since the trees are in the responsible hands of army it will be taken care of”

The event was inaugurated by Ms Sushma Chauhan (IAS, District Development Commissioner of Samba, Jammu) where she planted tree saplings and thanked the students, the 129 BN Eco Task Force of Territorial Army and Kokuyo Camlin for their thoughtful efforts. More than 5,500 school/college students along with 300 teachers planted more than 50,000 tree saplings in 550 locations.

Other important dignitaries who were present for this drive were Brigadier J.S. Budhwar, SM Cdr, HQ 21 Sub Area, Colonel Nandu Kumar BN CO, 127 INF BN (TA) Eco Jakli, Colonel V. S. Yadav SO Land, Lieutenant Colonel Sanjeev Thakur Coy CDR, Major Aijaz Ahmed Dar Adjt, Mr. Arun Manhas ADS Samba.

Kokuyo Camlin has always advocated eco-friendliness through various events promoting a better, cleaner and efficient way to conserve our eco-system. Recently they have been promoting ecofriendly mechanical pencils among school students to reduce the wastage of wood on traditional pencils. They have also associated with ETF in the past for the forestation and sensitization drive in Kumaon region.

The responses for this drive were highly encouraging with goodwill flowing in from various army personnel and local authorities.

About Kokuyo Camlin Ltd:

Kokuyo Camlin Limited www.kokuyocamlin.com (formerly known as Camlin Limited) is in the business of marketing and selling of art materials and stationery products under flagship brands ‘Camel’ and ‘Camlin’ which have been in existence for more than 80 years . The company offers a wide range of products such as Fine Art materials, scholastic colours and stationery, hobby products, office products, writing and drawing instruments, adhesives and notebooks.

