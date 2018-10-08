Pledge to #NeverDrinkAndDrive at the Diageo India and DLF Foundation event

Diageo India and DLF Foundation bring to you a fun-filled evening for the cause of road safety and to promote responsible driving this festive season. The show will have live performances from stand-up comedian, Manish Tyagi and singer (we need to write exactly what this guy does), Stanley Live. Come spend an enjoyable evening with a few laughs and musical notes and pledge to #NeverDrinkAndDrive.

Date: Tuesday, October 9th, 2018
Time: 7PM onwards
Venue: DLF CyberHub Amphitheatre
Registration: Free, Open to all

