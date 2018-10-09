Bio-Preservation Industry Market is expected to grow at High CAGR during the forecast period 2018-2023

Latest Report Available at Analytical Research Cognizance, “Bio-Preservation Market” provides pin-point analysis for changing competitive dynamics and a forward looking perspective on different factors driving or restraining industry growth.

Summary

The global Bio-Preservation Market research report states that the current scenario is well set for the rich growth of the Bio-Preservation Market for the forecast period. The current global economy is favorable for trade resulting in growth across all sectors, including the global Bio-Preservation Market. This has enabled companies and investors to aggressively upscale their operations to capture the Market as much as possible, effects of which can be seen on the growth in the Market value and volume in the past couple of years. Experts predict that this Bio-Preservation Market trend is expected to continue and even witness additional growth in the demand in the Market, resulting in increased CAGR which currently stands at XX% at the end of 2017.

The global Bio-Preservation Market report has included the competitive landscape analysis for the customer to understand the lay of the land which includes the top players and their detailed report in terms of company profiles, new product launches, news on acquisitions and mergers, and much more.

The process of applying natural or controlled antimicrobials to preserve food materials for extending its shelf life is known as biopreservation. The biopreservation process is usually carried out with the help of lactic acid bacteria (LAB) as they are inhibitory to microbes responsible for food spoilage. The key agents applied in biopreservation process are lactic acid bacteria, yeast, and bacteriophages. The process is carried out to preserve materials such as meat, seafood, and other food materials.

Scope of the Report:

This report studies the Bio-Preservation market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the Bio-Preservation market by product type and applications/end industries.

In terms of value, the U.S. led the market in 2017, however, in terms of future growth, India and China are expected to grow at a rapid pace in the near future due to the increasing research activities and biobanking projects. With respect to European market, the bio-preservative market has also shown its mark owing to the improving regulatory guidelines, developing infrastructure, and biobanking projects, which are more prevalent in the Eastern Europe.

The global Bio-Preservation market is valued at xx million USD in 2017 and is expected to reach xx million USD by the end of 2023, growing at a CAGR of xx% between 2017 and 2023.

The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.

North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of Bio-Preservation.

Europe also play important roles in global market, with market size of xx million USD in 2017 and will be xx million USD in 2023, with a CAGR of xx%.

Bio-Preservation Market Segment by Companies, this report covers

BioCision LLC.

VWR International LLC.

Biomatrica Inc.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Panasonic Corporation

Labvantage Solutions Inc.

BioLife Solutions Inc.

Qiagen

Bio-Preservation Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Bio-Preservation Market Segment by Type, covers

Media

Equipment

Lab Information Management Systems

Bio-Preservation Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Regenerative Medicine

Biobanking

Drug Discovery

Major Points from TOC:

Chapter One: Bio-Preservation Market Overview

Chapter Two: Manufacturers Profiles

Chapter Three: Global Bio-Preservation Market Competition, by Players

Chapter Four: Global Bio-Preservation Market Size by Regions

Chapter Five: North America Bio-Preservation Revenue by Countries

Chapter Six: Europe Bio-Preservation Revenue by Countries

Chapter Seven: Asia-Pacific Bio-Preservation Revenue by Countries

Chapter Eight: South America Bio-Preservation Revenue by Countries

Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa Revenue Bio-Preservation by Countries

Chapter Ten: Global Bio-Preservation Market Segment by Type

Chapter Eleven: Global Bio-Preservation Market Segment by Application

Chapter Twelve: Global Bio-Preservation Market Size Forecast (2018-2023)

Chapter Thirteen: Research Findings and Conclusion

Chapter Fourteen: Appendix

