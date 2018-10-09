Market Study on Expected Growth for Trans-free products Market

Trans-free products are the products which don’t contain trans fatty acids. Trans fats are hydrogenated fats which occur naturally in some foods, a majority of the trans fats are made artificially by the process of hydrogenation where the oil is hardened and are used mainly for frying or as ingredients for processed foods. Trans fats are mainly used with processed and packed foods to increase its shelf life. However, the consumption of trans fats are the main cause of cardiovascular diseases, thus, most of the food manufacturers are avoiding trans fats as an ingredient in their products and are concentrating on manufacturing trans free products.

Trans Free Products Market: Regional Outlook

Based on the geographies, global trans free products market is segmented into five key regions— North America, Latin America, Europe, APAC, and the Middle East & Africa. Among the aforementioned regions, North America accounts for significant share for trans-free products market, owing to the health awareness among the consumers in the region and prevalence of heart diseases in the region due to consumption of trans fats, which in turn is increasing the demand for trans-free product market in the region.

Furthermore, the regulations from the organization such as U.S FDA (Food & Drug Administration) to ban the use of trans fats in the food is further driving the market for trans-free products in the region. Europe market for trans-free products is followed by the North America market and a similar trend is being followed in the region as North America for trans-free products. The Asia-Pacific market for trans-free products market trails behind the Europe market. Over the forecast period, developing markets are expected to grow significantly. Latin America and the Middle East & Africa market is anticipated to exhibit low growth rates among all the regions during the forecast period.

Global Tran Free Products Market: Drivers & Restraints

The growth of the global trans free products market is driven by the change in eating habits of the consumers along with inclination of consumers towards healthy foods and rising awareness of health for an active lifestyle. Increasing instances of cardiovascular diseases, heart attacks and strokes caused due to consumption of products high in trans fats, which in turn leads to high cholesterol causing heart issues leading to death. In order to minimize the risk of succumbing to heart issues, consumers worldwide is opting for trans-free products, thus, the augmenting demand for trans-free products among the consumers worldwide is anticipated to drive the global market for trans-free products. On the plus side, stringent government regulations from FDA (Food and Drug Association) to evict use of artificial trans fats from food supply is driving the market for trans-free products globally. Furthermore, the rise in disposable income of middle-class population along with significant spending of the high-class population on healthy foods are some of the macroeconomic factors that are supplementing the growth of the global trans free products market. Some of the trends noticed in the trans-free products market is the declining consumptions of trans fat products in the developing regions due to the stringent regulations banishing the use of trans fats in the foods, offering opportunities for new trans-free product manufacturers. However, with the elimination of trans fats, manufacturers are adding more saturated fats in the food products which increases the total blood cholesterol and LDL (Low-Density Lipoprotein) cholesterol in the body, this factor might act as a restraint for the global trans free products market.

Global Trans Free Products Market: Key Players

Some of the few players identified in the global trans free products market include Boulder Brands, WESTERN PACIFIC OILS, INC., Cargill, Incorporated., ACH Food Companies, Inc., Bunge North America, Inc., El Peto Products LTD., NMGK Group, and The J.M. Smucker Company among others