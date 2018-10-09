Medical Device 3D Printing Market Growth, Trends, And Forecast -2023

Market Overview:

The global Medical device 3D Printing market size is estimated at USD 1480.72 Million in 2018 and is poised to attain USD 5595.77 million by the end of 2023, developing at a CAGR of 30.46%. 3D printing makes use of a layer by layer addition approach to deliver bodily items from a 3D printing. The 3D printing technology caters to the growing needs of personalized hospital treatment through providing customized medical devices based mostly on non-public desires. Similarly, it permits surgeons to plan a surgical strategy, which in flip reduces the operative dangers worried at some stage in complicated techniques and also decreases the danger of contamination.

Growing scope of biomedical applications is driving the market growth

Factors affecting market growth:

 Mounting R&D investments (+)
 Technological improvements (+)
 Escalating health care expenditure(+)
 Growing scope of biomedical applications (+)
 Rising demand for patient-specific products in orthopedics (+)
 Excessive prices associated with printers (-)
 Unfavorable compensation regulations (-)
Acrylonitrile butadiene styrene and polylactic acid holds the largest segment in the market

Market Segmentation

The Global Medical device 3D Printing market is segmented on the basis of

Product Type                                       

Medical Implants                  
Orthopedic Implants       
Dental Implants 
Craniomaxillofacial Implants       
Prosthetics                              

Tissue Engineering                               
Surgical Instruments                           
Surgical Guides                      
Hearing & Audibility Aid       
Material                                 

Plastics                      
Biomaterials                           
Metal & Metal Alloys                          
Ceramics                  
Nylon                        
Wax     
Technology                                           

Laser Beam Melting (LBM)                               
Electron Beam Melting (EBM)                         
Droplet Deposition                              
Photo polymerization                          
Wax deposition Modelling               
Bio Printing
Plastics like acrylonitrile butadiene styrene (ABS) and polylactic acid (PLA) are observed to be in high use together with nylon, accounting for more than 65% of the overall market share.

Key players:

The major share holders of the market include 3D Systems Corporation (U.S.), Stratasys Ltd., Renishaw plc (U.K.), EOS GmbH Electro Optical Systems (Germany), EnvisionTEC GmbH (Germany), Materialise NV (Belgium), Arcam AB (Sweden), 3T RPD, Ltd. (U.K.), Prodways(France) and Concept Laser GmbH (Germany).

