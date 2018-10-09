Time-of-flight Camera Market Report 2025: Industry Share of Key Companies and Growth Rate Analysis

9th October 2018 – Time-of-flight (Tof) cameras generate a depth image and each pixel encodes the distance to the corresponding point. Such cameras can be used to predict 3D structure linearly without using any computer vision. Robotic navigation, 3D reconstruction, human-machine interaction are some practical applications for the Time-of-flight (Tof) camera. It works on the principle of measuring phase-delay of reflected infrared light. On the basis of type, the global Time-of-flight (Tof) camera market is segmented into image sensor, position sensor, acoustic sensor, and accelerometer sensor.

The genuine sensing architecture of the Time-of-flight (Tof) camera implies that a raw depth image comprises both systematic and non-systematic bias that needs to be resolved for efficient depth imaging. Certainly, there are problems in using ToF cameras. Errors caused by radiometric, geometric, and illuminated variations keep occurring due to variation in amplitude of reflected IR according to the material and color of object surface. Another major problem with ToF images is motion blur due to either camera or object motion. Motion of blur of ToF data shows unique characteristics as compared to that of conventional color cameras.

The frame rate as well as depth accuracy, both are limited by integration time of depth camera. The higher accuracy of depth measurement in case of static object is normally depicted by a longer integration which further directs to increase or decrease the frame rate to gain higher measurement accuracies from longer integration times. On contrary, capturing a moving object at a fixed frame rate raises an integration time limit. Commercially, the global market experiences a trajectory growth owing to rising need for precision in 3D modelling. The market also witnesses a higher CAGR growth due to advancement in technology pertaining to image production.

The key driving factors responsible for the growth of Time-Of-Flight (Tof) Camera Market includes rising demand for 3D-enabled devices in consumer electronics, use of sensing technology in gaming applications, integration of optical and electronic components and growing concerns for security & surveillance systems. However, the factors such as expensive maintenance of technological devices and interface integration in different devices restrain the market growth during the forecast period. On the basis of technology, the global Time-of-flight (Tof) camera market is segmented into stereo vision, structured light and ultrasound.

On the basis of geographic segmentation, the global Time-of-flight (Tof) camera market spans North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle-East, and Africa. North America is anticipated to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period owing to presence of key players in the region. APAC market is anticipated to grow at a higher CAGR owing to increase in technological advanced devices and a higher adoption rate of Time-of-flight (Tof) camera by consumer electronics, manufacturing industries, and entertainment sectors.

