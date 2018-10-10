Architectural Paint Market 2018 SWOT Analysis by Top Key Players: AkzoNobel, Kansai Paint, H.B. Fuller, RPM International, BASF, Nippon Paint, Praxair

Crystal Market Research (CMR) render to you profound details in respect to leading participants, regions, application and type of the Architectural Paint Market which is estimated to encounter substantial growth over the forecast period 2018-2025.

Architectural Paint Market By Product Type and Application – Global Industry Analysis And Forecast To 2025: Industry Outlook

Architectural Paint also referred to as Architectural Coating, are paints and coatings used to interiorly or exteriorly coat buildings. The application of these paints and coatings involve use of brushes, sprayers or rollers. Architectural Paint are used for application of stationary structures and other associated items. Use of Architectural Paint is growing due to; boom in the construction sector, increasing preference by people, rising awareness among people about safety and VOC’s emission, change in use of water borne paints instead of solvent borne paints, development in green coatings and its adoption, etc. Therefore, the Architectural Paint Market is anticipated to expand and has tremendous scope during the forecast period. The global Architectural Paint Market anticipated to flourish in the future by growing at a significantly higher CAGR.

Global Architectural Paint Market: Competitive Analysis

The increasing investment in research and development by the players is triggering competition in the global Architectural Paint market.

The leading players in the market are;

Asian Paints

AkzoNobel

Kansai Paint

H.B. Fuller

RPM International

BASF

Nippon Paint

Masco Corp

Sika AG

Zhanchen Paint

DAW SE

Cromology

KCC Corporation

Berger Paints

The major players in the market are profiled in detail in view of qualities, for example, company portfolio, business strategies, financial overview, recent developments, and market share of the overall industry.

The strategic mergers and acquisitions among the players of the global Architectural Paint market are leading to the expansion of this market.

Global Architectural Paint Market: Segmentation Overview

The global Architectural Paint Market is based on segment;

Architectural Paint Market, By Product Type:

Solvent borne Coating

Water borne Coating

Others

Architectural Paint Market, By Application:

Non-Residential

Residential

Global Architectural Paint Market: Regional Insights

On a global front, the Architectural Paint Market covers North America (United States, Canada and Mexico), Europe (Germany, UK, France, Russia, Italy, Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, India, Southeast Asia, Rest of Asia-Pacific), South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia, Rest of South America) and Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria, South Africa, Rest of MEA).

Global Architectural Paint Market: Research Methodology

We use both primary as well as secondary research for our market surveys, estimates and for developing forecast. Our research process commence by analyzing the problem which enable us to design the scope for our research study. Our research process is uniquely designed with enough flexibility to adjust according to changing nature of products and markets, while retaining core element to ensure reliability and accuracy in research findings. We understand both macro and micro-economic factors to evaluate and forecast different market segments.

Major ToC of Global Architectural Paint Market:

Chapter 1. Introduction

1.1. Report Description

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Key Highlights

Chapter 3. Market Overview

3.1. Introduction

3.1.1. Market Definition

3.1.2. Market Segmentation

3.2. Market Dynamics

3.2.1. Drivers

3.2.2. Restraints

3.2.3. Opportunities

3.3. SWOT Analysis

Chapter 4. Market Analysis by Regions

4.1. North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

4.1.1. United States Market States and Outlook (2014-2025)

4.1.2. Canada Market States and Outlook (2014-2025)

4.1.3. Mexico Market States and Outlook (2014-2025)

…

Chapter 5. Architectural Paint Market, By Product Type

5.1. Introduction

5.2. Global Architectural Paint Revenue and Market Share by Product Type (2014-2018)

5.2.1. Global Architectural Paint Revenue and Revenue Share by Product Type (2014-2018)

5.3. Solvent Borne Coating

5.3.1. Global Solvent Borne Coating Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2018)

5.4. Water Borne Coating

5.4.1. Global Water Borne Coating Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2018)

5.5. Others

5.5.1. Global Others Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2018)

Chapter 6. Architectural Paint Market, By Application

Chapter 7. Architectural Paint Market, By Region

Chapter 8. Company Profiles

Chapter 9. Global Architectural Paint Market Competition, by Manufacturer

Chapter 10. Architectural Paint Market Forecast (2018-2025)

…Read Full Table of Contents

