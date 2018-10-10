Oleochemicals Market Growth Factors, Applications, Regional Analysis, Key Players And Forecasts By – 2022

In 2012, the global oleochemicals market was evaluated around USD 16.05 billion and is expected to reach approximately USD 33.19 billion by 2022 while registering itself at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.54% over the forecast period owing declining dependence on petrochemicals is projected to be a key factor fueling the growth during the next few years. Encouraging government regulations concerning financial incentives and tax benefits for bio-based chemical manufacturers are anticipated to impact the market growth positively. The innovations in applications along with product development are predicted to generate opportunities for market players during the projected period. The steady raw material supply, especially in the Southeast Asian nations like Malaysia and Indonesia, is estimated to be a major concern for market players. Oleochemicals are utilized in an extensive variety of applications involving personal care, surfactants, soaps, food additives, and detergents. Key chemical manufacturers have switched their preference towards utilizing-based chemicals for producing polymers. This is expected to influence the market players positively for acquiring the downstream potential of several oleochemicals like fatty acid glycerol, esters, and alcohols.

Product Outlook and Trend Analysis:

In 2015, fatty acid appears to be the top product segment and reported for around 55% of the total demand. Rising applications of fatty acid in the personal care industry and detergents & soaps is predicted to boost the demand of fatty acid in next few years. In 2015, Asia Pacific regional fatty acid market in detergents and soaps was worth around USD 1,799.1 million and is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate of 4.9% over the forecast period. The global fatty alcohol industry has experienced major capacity gains during the last decade especially in South-East Asia and Western Europe due to its rising demand for personal care, lubricants, detergents & soaps, and in other downstream industries. Glycerol is projected to experience the highest growth during the next few years owing to rising demand as a significant ingredient in different detergents products, food & beverages, and personal care. In terms of revenue, the European glycerol market is likely to grow at a forecasted compound annual of 5.3%.

Competitive Outlook and Trend Analysis:

Producers have taken a sensible approach to substitute bio-based chemicals from petrochemicals in order to reduce the reformulation and re-equipping cost and time. The global market has major diversification opportunities and had experienced a huge amount of acquisition and mergers by market participants during the last few years to boost the industry share. The important integration over the raw materials providers for producing oleochemicals has escalated the market competition further. Over 25% of fatty alcohol and 60% of fatty acid capacities are possessed by raw material providers worldwide; this has contributed to meeting economies of scale and augmented profit margins. The global market has huge potential for established manufacturers and new entrants. The established companies can research the oleochemicals and its derivatives on the basis of the feedstock, either by backward or forward integration which will permit these organizations to produce downstream products which contribute value to their established method. Key market participants in the global oleochemicals market are BASF, SABIC, Cargill, AkzoNobel, Wilmar International, TerraVia, Evonik, Evyap, Ecogreen Oleochemicals, Godrej Industries, KLK Oleo, Oleon NV, Musim Mas Group, IOI Group, Croda International, Procter & Gamble Co., Chemical Associates Inc., Twin River Technologies, and Emery Oleochemicals.

