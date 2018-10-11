Biopesticides Market by Type, Crop and Origin

Biopesticides are the certain substances which are made up of living things, come from living things and they are found in nature. Biopesticides tend to pose fewer risks than the conventional chemicals. Biopesticides can be more effective even in the smaller quantities and they tend to break down very quickly which further leads to less pollution. Rising in the production of fruits and growing acceptance of biopesticides by the agriculture sector are the major factors which are driving the growth of the biopesticides market.

Moreover, growing awareness regarding the benefits of biopesticides in comparison with the conventional pesticides, rising support of the governments, growing demand for the exotic fruit production is witnessed to fuel the growth of the market. However, lack of awareness about biopesticides in some of the underdeveloped countries, a dearth of the infrastructure in emerging countries is expected to hamper the growth of the market.

The global biopesticides market is divided into the following categories

1. Type

• Fungicides

• Nematicides

• Insecticides

• Herbicides

2. Crop

• Fruits and vegetables

• Grains and oilseeds

3. Formulation

• Liquid

• Dry

4. Origin

• Botanical

• Microbial

• Plant-incorporated protectants

Geographical the global biopesticides market is segmented into- Europe, Asia- Pacific, North America, the Middle East & Africa and Latin America. North America is the leading region due to the favorable regulatory framework, high adoption towards the biopesticides.

Europe is also one of the most attractive regions in biopesticides Industry. Asia Pacific region is the lucrative market in the biopesticides industry owing to the rising government initiatives, adoption of the eco-friendly agricultural practices, geographical expansions of the major players in the Asia Pacific countries.

Some of the global biopesticides market manufacturers are BASF SE (Germany), Marrone Bio Innovations Inc. (U.S.), Koppert Biological Systems (Netherlands), Certis USA LLC (U.S.), Monsanto Company (U.S.), Valent Biosciences Corporation (U.S.), Camson Bio Technologies Limited (India), and Bioworks, Inc. (U.S.).

