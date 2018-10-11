Dental Caries Treatment Market: Global Market Estimation, Dynamics, Regional Share, Trends, Competitor Analysis 2012 to 2016 and Forecast 2017 to 2023

Global dental caries treatment market: The scientific term dental caries is known for the tooth decay or cavities. Tooth decays are generally caused by the specific endogenous bacteria such as Streptococcus mutans and Streptococcus sobrinus. Dental Caries occurs by the production of acid that later destroys the upper layer or enamel of the tooth. The bacteria continues to grow to produce acid that gets into the inner layer of the tooth if the decay is not removed on time. In the U.S., approximately 90% young adults suffering with dental caries, and out of all dentate adults approximately 94% suffer from coronal caries. According to the estimation of WHO, on a global basis, 200,335,280 teeth were either having decays decayed, filled or missing among the all age groups.

Growth of the dental caries treatment market is due to increase in sugar-based medication and lifestyle changes. According to World Health Organization (WHO), the cases of dental caries are declining due to increase in awareness and growing self-health care in the developed countries. The increase in number of dental awareness is one of the latest trends increasing dental caries treatment market are the hampering the dental caries market. The increase in caries commonly occurs in the children, lower socioeconomic group, and the new immigrants.

Free sample of this report is available upon request @

https://www.precisionbusinessinsights.com/market-reports/global-dental-caries-treatment-market/#ulp-4H8Z4LpNMLEuOnnx

Dental Caries Treatment Market is divided into following categorizes-

1. Product type

• Dental Restoration

o Indirect Restoration

o Direct Restoration

• Dental Reconstruction

o Dentures

o Implants

o Abutments

o Crowns

o Bridges

• Endodontic

o Permanent Sealers

o Files

o Obturator Devices

o Others

2. Drug class

• Antimicrobial Peptides

• Expectorants

• Probiotics

• Oral Corticosteroids

3. End-users

Hospitals and clinics

Free TOC of this report is available upon request @

https://www.precisionbusinessinsights.com/market-reports/global-dental-caries-treatment-market/#ulp-c654SbFYO64MsOhu

And lastly, based on the geographical regions, dental caries market is divided into five key regions: Latin America, North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East & Africa. Currently, North America holds the largest share in dental caries treatment market due to prevalence rates of dental caries. According to World Health Organization (WHO), in North America 90% of the people are diagnosed with dental caries. Factors such as lack of knowledge and lack of awareness among people about the prevention will hamper the market growth in regions like Asia-Pacific. Some of the key players in the dental caries treatment market includes Sanofi (France), Abbott Laboratories (U.S.), Bayer AG (Germany), Eli Lilly and Company (U.S.), Bristol-Myers Squibb (U.S.), Merck & Co, Inc. (U.S.), AstraZeneca Plc. (U.S.), Dr.Reddy’s Lab (India), Novartis AG. (Switzerland), Dentsply Sirona Inc. (U.S.), 3M Company (U.S.), Danaher Corporation (U.S.), Zimmer Inc., (U.S.), Straumann AG (Switzerland), and Henry-Schein Inc. (U.S.) to name a few. In 2017, Neocis Inc. received USFDA approval to market Yomi robotic guide for dental implants. While in 2016, Dental Evolutions Inc. introduced Implanova system the first self-grafting, and self-osteomizing dental implant system. And in 2008, Manhattan Scientifics and Albuquerque, N.M. received USFDA approval for its super strong titanium metal dental implant.

Need more information about this report @

https://www.precisionbusinessinsights.com/market-reports/global-dental-caries-treatment-market/#ulp-14mlyhjMGhVjZqa3

Owing to increase in dental caries prevalence, the dental caries market is expected to witness remarkable growth during the forecast period. The antimicrobial peptides are expected to hold maximum share in the overall treatment market for the dental caries owing to its high effectiveness. New technologies that are evolving in the market such as mineral-binding micellar drug delivery system are developed which binds to the tooth surface and releases the encapsulated drug. The investment of companies in developing such technologies are also expected to contribute maximum share in the dental caries market during the forecast period. Advancements such as usage of CAD/CAM technologies in dental implant technologies expected to boost the dental caries treatment market.

Get access to full summary @

https://www.precisionbusinessinsights.com/market-reports/global-dental-caries-treatment-market/

About Precision Business Insights

Precision Business Insights is one of the leading market research and business consulting firm, which follow a holistic approach to solve needs of the clients. We adopt and implement proven research methodologies to achieve better results. We help our clients by providing actionable insights and strategies to make better decisions. We provide consulting, syndicated and customised market research services based on our client needs.

Contact to Precision Business Insights,

Kemp House,

152 – 160 City Road,

London EC1V 2NX

Email: sales@precisionbusinessinsights.com

Toll Free (US): +1-866-598-1553

Website @ https://www.precisionbusinessinsights.com