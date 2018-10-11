Digital Thread Market Growth Is Skyrocketing Beyond Predictions

The “Digital Thread Market” report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. This report will help the viewer in Better Decision Making.

General Electric PTC Siemens Dassault Systèmes IBM Corporation ANSYS Microsoft Corporation

Market segment by Regions/Countries, Digital Thread Market report covers:

United States, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India, Central & South America.

Market segment by Type, Digital Thread Market can be split into:

Parts Type and System Type.

Market segment by Application, Digital Thread Market can be split into:

Aerospace & Defense, Automotive & Transportation, Machine Manufacturing, Energy & Utilities, Others.

Digital Thread Market is usually mentioned with digital twin, they are two concepts to deliver new customer-centric experiences powered by digital. Digital Thread Market refers to the communication framework that allows a connected data flow and integrated view of the asset’s data throughout its lifecycle across traditionally siloed functional perspectives. The Digital Thread Market concept raises the bar for delivering “the right information to the right place at the right time.”

Digital Thread Market can be classified to parts type and system type, parts type players are like Siemens and IBM, system players are like GE.

Digital Thread Market is first used for Aerospace & Defense, but it can be used for Automotive & Transportation, Machine Manufacturing, Energy & Utilities, and Other industry. And Automotive & Transportation, Machine Manufacturing, Energy & Utilities are the widest area which took up about 85% of the global Digital Thread Market total in 2017.

GE, PTC, Siemens, Dassault Systèmes, IBM and Oracle are the key suppliers in the global Digital Thread Market. Top 3 took up above 70% of the global Digital Thread Market in 2017.

In 2017, the global Digital Thread Market size was 100 million US$ and it is expected to reach 2230 million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 47.6% during 2018-2025.

