Flow Cytometry Market projected to grow at a CAGR of 7.1% during the period of assessment 2017-2022

Flow cytometry is used to monitor microscopic particles with the help of electronic devices called flow cytometers. Flow cytometry is used in stem cell research, in the development of immunology products and vaccines and also in CD4 testing. The global flow cytometry market is influenced by various factors such as medical and technological developments in flow cytometry products, rising use of flow cytometry in clinical trials, in detection of blood cancer, in research, in launching of new reagents for critical applications such as drug discovery and diagnostics and also in development of intuitive and user-friendly software are fuelling the growth of the flow cytometry market in the forthcoming timeline. Moreover, rising prevalence of AIDS and cancer has triggered the adoption of flow cytometry technology in scientific research. This is supporting the growth of the global flow cytometry market.

The analytical and extensive research report on “Flow Cytometry Market: Global Industry Analysis (2012-2016) and Opportunity Assessment (2017-2022)” published by Future Market Insights uncovers various factors of the global market for flow cytometry which can be used to analyse and grasp opportunities in the market across regions worldwide in order to carry out expansion programs in the future. According to the market analysis in this research report, the global flow cytometry market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 7.1% during the period of assessment 2017-2022.

A sample of this report is available upon request @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-5263

5 Key Highlights on the Global Flow Cytometry Market

The global flow cytometry market is segmented by application, end user, technology, product type and region.

By application, the research segment is expected to dominate the global market with respect to high market share. By the end of 2022, this segment is estimated to reach a high market valuation of around US$ 1.8 Bn growing at a high CAGR during this period. The industrial segment is projected to grow at the highest rate during the assessment period and poised to gain a high BPS by the end of 2022

By technology, the cell based segment is the largest segment. It is projected to grow at a CAGR of 7.2% throughout the period of forecast and is estimated to gain a very high valuation during the period of assessment

North America region is a highly lucrative region for the growth of the global flow cytometry market. The market in North America is soaring at a higher pace and expected to surpass other regions

By end user, the commercial organizations segment is expected to gain the highest BPS by end of 2022. Moreover, this segment demands increasing use of flow cytometry and is the largest and the fastest growing segment in the flow cytometry market

In the product type category, the reagents and consumables have gained high traction in the recent years. This segment is a high contributor of growth of the global flow cytometry market. The reagents and consumables segment is estimated to gain a high BPS and grow at a high CAGR of 7.9% throughout the period of assessment

To view TOC of this report is available upon request @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/askus/rep-gb-5263

Global Flow Cytometry Market: Competitive Landscape

The global flow cytometry market research study includes a separate section on competitive landscape in which it focuses on the key players and their in-depth analysis including company overview, SWOT analysis, developments, innovations, key financials and product portfolios. This extensive research report covers key companies such as Miltenyi Biotec GmbH, General Electric Company, Luminex Corporation, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., Merck & Co Inc., Agilent Technologies, Inc., Sysmex Corporation, Becton Dickinson and Company and Danaher Corporation.