Hybrid Cloud Market Growth and Analysis, Industry Trends, Size, Shares, Forecast to 2023

A hybrid cloud is a computing environment which is a composition of a public and a private cloud. It works by allowing data and applications to be shared between them. In general, hybrid cloud mainly works on application level and infrastructure level. On the infrastructure layer, a hybrid cloud is formed by the combination of virtual machines from different cloud services. In the case of the application layer, a hybrid cloud is formed with components in existing applications or different SaaS offerings within the data center of an enterprise.

Hybrid cloud benefits the businesses to scale their existing on-premises infrastructure which helps in handling excess data. For basic and non-sensitive computing tasks, enterprises gain the agility of public cloud, whereas keeping the crucial data and applications on-premises safely secured by a company firewall. Hybrid cloud is highly valuable in variable workload environments with dynamic workloads, big data processing, and temporary processing. In May 2018, Red Hat, the world’s leading provider of open source solutions partnered with Microsoft and IBM for strengthening their multi-cloud portfolio. The joint platform will allow enterprise developers to run container-based applications across Microsoft Azure and on-premises.

Major Key Players

Akamai Technologies Inc. (U.S.),

Amazon Web Services LLC (U.S.),

CA Technologies (U.S.),

Dell Inc. (U.S.),

Flexiant Ltd. (U.K.),

Google Inc. (U.S.),

Hewlett-Packard Enterprise (U.S.),

IBM Corporation (U.S.),

Equinix Inc. (U.S.)

Microsoft Corporation (U.S.)

Some of the key innovators are Vmware, Inc.(U.S.), Citrix Systems, Inc. (U.S.), Equinix, Inc. (U.S.), Oracle Corporation (U.S.), Rackspace Hosting, Inc.(U.S.), Verizon Communications, Inc (U.S.), Panzura (U.S.), Terago Networks, Inc. (Canada), Fujitsu Ltd. (Japan), NTT Communications (Japan), NEC Corporation (Japan), Salesforce.Com (U.S.), Century Link Inc., (U.S.), Turbonomic (U.S.), and many others.

According to MRFR, The global Hybrid Cloud Market is estimated to reach USD140 billion at CAGR 24% through the forecast period 2023

Industry News

January. 2018– Microsoft Corporation announced that it has acquired Avere Systems, a start-up specializing in data storage. The technology could ultimately help Microsoft pick up more Azure revenue by serving customers who want to use cloud computing while still keeping data in their own facilities. Microsoft has taken more of a hybrid approach than Amazon or Google in the cloud business. It offers the Azure Stack private cloud software that mirrors what’s available from the Azure public cloud. And Microsoft continues to sell server and database software for corporate data centres.

January 2018 – The Irish cloud Communications Company Blueface is going to mergw with US Star2Star Communications to create a global competitor in the enterprise telephony market. The deal will see significant growth at the new company’s Dublin base. The combined company will be called StarBlue and will have its headquarters in the US to reflect the larger size of Star2Star, which is based in Sarasota, Florida. Dublin will remain the EMEA headquarters for the enlarged group.

Segmentation

The hybrid cloud Market can be segmented in to 6 key dynamics for the convenience of the report and enhanced understanding;

Segmentation by cloud service type: Comprises Software as a service (SaaS), Platform as a service (PaaS), and Infrastructure as a service (IaaS) among others.

Segmentation by solution: Comprises cloud management and orchestration, disaster recovery, security and compliance, hybrid hosting.

Segmentation by service: Comprises professional and managed services.

Segmentation by Application : Comprises BFSI, Education, Telecommunications, Government, and Healthcare among others.

Segmentation by organization size: Comprises SME and large eneterprises.

Segmentation by Regions: Comprises Geographical regions – North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Rest of the World.

Regional Analysis:

North-America is dominating the Global hybrid cloud market with the largest market share and therefore accounting for astronomical amounts and is expected to grow over its previous growth records by 2027. Due to availability of large IT market and developed cloud data centres in the region, North America is anticipated to grow at a rapid rate. APAC region is projected to have great opportunities in this market, growing at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The primary reason for the high growth rate in APAC region is the increasing utilization of data centres and cloud services and increasing trend of large enterprises combining private and public operations for hybrid cloud computing.

Intended Audience

Cloud vendors

Application providers

System integrators

Consultancy firms

Service providers

Data integration service providers

Managed services providers

FIGURE 6 Global Hybrid Cloud Market, 2017-2023,