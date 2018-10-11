Inland Real Estate School was ranked first for real estate training and courses they deliver in regards to Real Estate Broker License.

‘I am very proud of the work environment at Inland Real Estate School. This recognition exemplifies excellence in our work environment, making us the best Illinois Real Estate Institute and I am incredibly grateful to our team for acknowledging their level of satisfaction which allowed us to receive this wonderful recognition,’ said Dave Mcgowan, Inland Real Estate School president

The Business Journal produces the annual ‘Best Places to Work’ award program with independent research firm. They surveyed employees from each company, compiled data, tallied results and then matched the results against national standards. After an extensive selection process, only 36 companies made the final cut for the category.

Inland Real Estate School is the best Illinois Real Estate Institute if you are planning to get your Real Estate Broker License because it provides a strong, positive culture that has a meaningful purpose at its core,’ shared Inland Real Estate School campus manager Natalie Powell. ‘At Inland Real Estate School, we work as a collaborative team that respects, shares and implements ideas all while encouraging students to do their best towards their pursuit of Real Estate License Chicago.

The rankings were announced for the first time at the Business Journal’s 2018 Best schools to pursue the comprehensive course for Real Estate Broker License. They simply have the best faculty and trainers that help you all the way until you get your Real Estate License Chicago. They have been recommended and referred by tons of other trainees to their friends which makes them the best Illinois Real Estate Institute.

About Inland Real Estate School:

Inland Real Estate School has enjoyed educating the Real Estate industry since for decades. Inland Real Estate School is an award-winning Real Estate School of Illinois focused on providing education that matters. Whether it’s Pre-Licensing, Post-Licensing, or Continuing Education, Inland Real Estate School provides quality education for real estate agents and brokers across the nation.

Inland Real Estate School education courses are supported by quality instructors, an award winning curriculum and a customer focused staff whose mission is to ensure students achieve and maintain success in their real estate career.

