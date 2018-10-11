Legal Marijuana Market Report 2018 – American Cannabis, Greengro, Medical Marijuana, Mentor Capital, Canopy Growth

Marijuana is a greenish-gray mixture of dried leaves of the plant Cannabis sativa. Marijuana is also commonly known as Cannabis, and Hemp. Many countries are allowing the sale of marijuana for recreational purposes owing to excessive tax revenue generated from the market. Besides, consumption of marijuana in some countries is banned because it is perceived as addictive, and has been linked with narcotics such as Heroin. They are frequently mixed into foods such as cookies, brownies, and candies. Stronger form of marijuana includes sinsemilla (from special cultivated female plants) and concentrated resins comprising high-doses of marijuana’s active ingredients that are waxy budder, honeylike hash oil, and hard amberlike shatter.

The factors that drive the global legal marijuana market is upsurge in demand for marijuana in medical sector, in the treatment of glaucoma, used to cure asthma and respiratory disorders, slows progression of Alzheimer’s disease, reduces muscle spasm, helps to decrease the disorder called Dravet’s syndrome, and others. Despite loads of medical applications of marijuana, it causes addiction towards this drug, creates hallucinations, and lowers reaction time which may hamper the market growth. Moreover, R&D helping to manufacture cheap & fast-charging batteries, and usage of marijuana to develop new forms of renewable plastic may generate profitable growth opportunities for the market in the forecast period.

The global legal marijuana market is mainly segmented into consumption, application, and geography. By consumption the market classified as solid, liquid, inhalation, and topicals. On the basis of application, the market is further categorized into medicinal, and recreational. By geography, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World (RoW).

North America is further bifurcated in U.S., Canada, and Mexico whereas Europe consist of UK, Germany, France, Italy, and Rest of Europe. Asia-Pacific is segmented into India, China, Japan, South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific while RoW is bifurcated into South America, Middle East, and Africa.

The key players operating in the market are American Cannabis, Greengro, Medical Marijuana, Mentor Capital, Canopy Growth, Aurora Cannabis Inc., Medicine Man, Teratech, mCig, and United Cannabis, among others.

Scope of Global Legal Marijuana Market

Consumption Type Segments

Solid

Liquid

Inhalation

Topicals

Application Segments

Medicinal

Chronic Pain

Arthritis

Migraine

Cancer

Other Medical Treatments

Recreational

Geographical Segments

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

Italy

Spain

Netherlands

Austria

Asia-Pacific

Australia

RoW

South America

South Africa

