Managed File Transfer Software and Service Market 2018 Share, Trend, Segmentation and Forecast To 2022

Market Scenario:

It is a type of software which is used to provide secure internal, external and ad-hoc data which is transferred through a network. The software and products are designed to help organizations meet the increasing demand for security, compliance and operational demands of moving information.

The software offers applications for business automation, along with reporting and non-repudiation. An Managed File Transfer Software and Service Market should simplify management and ensure regulatory compliance while supporting all current security standards and methodology such as SSL encryption and proxy certificates.

The key drivers contributing to the growth of the managed file transfer software and service market are online banking, increasing rates of device thefts, data hacking, innovation and acceptance of cloud technology. Also, rapid digitization of the organizational processes across different sectors is boosting the overall growth of the market. However, cyber security attack is a factor which is hindering the overall growth of the market.

Geographically, North-America accounted for the largest market share in the global managed file transfer software and service market whereas Europe region is expected to grow at a fast pace over the forecast period 2016-2022.

Global Managed File Transfer Software and Service Market

The Global Managed File Transfer Software and Service Market is expected to reach USD 1750 million by the end of 2022 with ~11% CAGR during forecast period 2016-2022

Key Players

The key players of global managed file transfer software and service report include Axway (U.K.), IBM Corporation (U.S.) Attunity Ltd (Israel) , Ipswitch, Inc (U.S), GlobalSCAPE, Inc (U.S.), Accellion (U.S.), Coviant Software Corporation (U.S.), OpenText (Canada), Saison Information Systems co.,ltd.(Japan) , JSCAPE (U.S.), Safe-T (Israel) and others.

Segments:

For the purpose of this study, Market Research Future has segmented the market of managed file transfer software and service into solution, service and deployment.

By Solution:

Application centric

People-centric

Ad-hoc

By Service-

Consulting,

System Integration

Support and Maintenance

By Deployment-

On-Premises

Cloud-based

By Region-

North-America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

RoW

Out of these, application centric accounted for the largest market share in the managed file transfer software and service majorly due to adoption of new technologies across various industries.

Regional Analysis:

Regionally, North America accounted for the largest market share because owing to rising investments in MFT solutions by a number of businesses seeking improved business process integration.

Asia-Pacific region is expected to grow over the forecast period, 2016-2022 majorly due to rapid digitization of organizational processes across various sectors.

Study Objectives of Global Managed File Transfer Software and Service Market:

To provide detailed analysis of the market structure along with forecast of the various segments and sub-segments of the global managed file transfer software and service market.

To provide insights about factors affecting the market growth.

To analyze the global managed file transfer software and service market based porter’s five force analysis etc.

To provide historical and forecast revenue of the market segments and sub-segments with respect to four main geographies and their countries- North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of the World (ROW).

To provide country level analysis of the market with respect to the current market size and future prospective.

To provide country level analysis of the market for segment by solution, service, deployment and region.

To provide strategic profiling of key players in the market, comprehensively analyzing their core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market.

To track and analyze competitive developments such as joint ventures, strategic alliances, mergers and acquisitions, new product developments, and research and developments in the Global managed file transfer software and service

Intended Audience:

Managed file transfer software and service Manufacturers

Distributors

Research firms

Consultancy firms

Software Developers

Vendors

Semiconductor Manufacturers

Stakeholders

End-user sectors

Technology Investors

