Ship Exhaust Gas Scrubber Market 2018 | Business Analysis, Scope, Size, Overview, and Forecast 2023

The overwhelming majority of ships around the world operate using engines and boilers powered by heavy fuel oil. The resulting combustion exhaust gases that are emitted contain soot and sulfur oxides that pollute the environment.

Ship Exhaust Gas Scrubber exhaust gas cleaning reduces sulphur (SO2) and particulate emissions from ship engines, generators, and boilers. Ship Exhaust Gas Scrubber should enable ships to meet sulphur emission limits as required by IMO MARPOL Annex VI regulations without switching to low-sulphur fuel.

Scope of the Report:

This report focuses on the Ship Exhaust Gas Scrubber in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

The IMO limits SOx emissions by regulating the sulfur content of marine fuels, and it is anticipated that the reductions in the emission control area and global sulfur limits to 0.1% and 0.5%, that will be effective from 1 January 2015 and 1 January 2020 (subject to review in 2018) respectively, will promote increasing use of exhaust gas cleaning systems, such as SOx scrubbers. And the technology barrel is high.

For industry structure analysis, the Ship Exhaust Gas Scrubber Industry is concentrate. The top four producers account for about 78.56% of the revenue market. The production of ship exhaust gas scrubber increase from 31 Units in 2011 to 207 Units in 2016, with an average growth rate of 46.5%.

Europe occupied 94.44% of the production market in 2015. It is followed by USA, which have around 5.56% of the global total industry. Other countries did not have production. Geographically, Europe was the largest consumption market in the world, which took about 87.50% of the global consumption volume in 2015. USA shared 6.25% of global total.

For forecast, the global Ship Exhaust Gas Scrubber revenue would keep increasing with annual growth rate with 50~80%. We tend to believe that this industry still has a bright future, considering the current demand of Ship Exhaust Gas Scrubber. As for product prices, the slow downward trend in recent years will continue in the next few years, as competition intensifies. Similarly, there will be fluctuations in gross margin.

The worldwide market for Ship Exhaust Gas Scrubber is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 41.1% over the next five years, will reach 10300 million US$ in 2023, from 1300 million US$ in 2017, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Wärtsilä

Alfa Laval

DuPont

Yara

Saacke

Puyier

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers ;

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Open Loop Scrubbers

Closed Loop Scrubbers

Hybrid Scrubbers

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Commercial Ships

Industrial Ships

Others

