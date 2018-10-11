Silvesto India Parrot Stud Dangle Drop Bollywood Jhumki Jhumka Earring for Women’s Traditional Jewellery

TYPE: Dangle & Drop Earring (Standard Size Earring); Ethnic Premium Collection & Latest Trend.
STONE NAME: Not Applicable ; STONE COLOR: NA ; PLATING: Silver
EARRING SIZE (in Length X Width): 5.6 CM X 2.5 CM ; STONE SIZE: MM ; WEIGHT: 25.3
SKIN FRIENDLY – Nickel free and Lead free as per International Standards. Anti-Allergic and Safe for Skin.
BRAND -Silvesto India brings you directional and affordable fashion inspired from the catwalk, street style and celebrities. With our Collection, get Boolywoord celebratities look at affordable price. The image has been enlarge for better viewing. Disclaimer: Product colour may slightly very due to photographic lighting source or your monitor settings.

