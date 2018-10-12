Chantilly Pet Sitting Company Educates On NOVA Dog Sitting Services

Fairfax, Virginia (webnewswire) October 11, 2018 – Paw Pals, Chantilly pet sitting company, released a blog educating readers on the benefits of receiving Northern Virginia dog sitting services instead of placing their dogs in kennels for their care. Allowing your dog to remain in a familiar environment while you’re away can bring you peace of mind and keep your pet happy.

Kennels, while convenient, have several major drawbacks. They are often expensive, with upgrades and extra fees required for some of the amenities that would make your dog feel more comfortable. While it’s often fun to have other dogs to keep your pet company, there’s no telling how well behaved the other dogs may be, presenting potential for harm, particularly with smaller dogs. In addition, illnesses such as kennel cough are easily spread. A kennel may have high standards for cleanliness, but irresponsible dog owners could expose your pet to harmful illnesses.

In-home dog sitting is an alternative that may provide a much easier experience for you and your pet. Your dog is allowed to stay at home, in familiar and safe surroundings, while still getting the care they need. Owners have the peace of mind provided by knowing their dogs are being taken care of the same way they’d take care of the pets themselves, without worrying about exposure to possible harm. Dog sitting also gives you the opportunity to receive one-on-one care for your dog. This can be especially helpful if your pet is older or has medical concerns, or if you’d just feel better having detailed conversations about how to care for your pet.

Speak with a local dog sitting company for more information and to schedule a meet and greet with your dog. Paw Pals employs highly-trained and fully-certified dog sitters who are here to provide you with personalized pet care. Prices are affordable, with services that can be tailored to a wide range of needs. Paw Pals can do everything from 30-minute check-ins to ensure that your pets have everything they need during the day to overnight sitting to keep anxious pets happy while you’re on vacation. The company’s pet sitters can even help out with light house sitting tasks, like bringing in mail and watering house plants. Paw Pals can be contacted online at https://www.localpawpals.com or by phone at 703-345-1695. Its offices are located at 14001-C Saint Germain Drive #213, Centreville, VA 20121

