Climate-Smart Agriculture Market to Show Exponential Growth as Demand for Curved Displays Increase.

In 2017, the global Climate-Smart Agriculture market size was million US$ and it is expected to reach million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of during 2018-2025.

This report focuses on the global Climate-Smart Agriculture status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Climate-Smart Agriculture development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Deere & Company (U.S.)

Trimble, Inc. (U.S.)

Raven Industries, Inc. (U.S.)

AgJunction, Inc. (U.S.)

AGCO Corporation (U.S.)

The Climate Corporation (U.S.)

AG Leader Technology (U.S.)

Precision Planting, Inc. (U.S.)

SST Development Group, Inc. (U.S.)

Topcon Positioning Systems, Inc. (U.S.)

Semiosbio Technologies, Inc. (Canada)

DeLaval Corporation (Sweden)

GEA Group AG (Germany)

BouMatic, LLC. (U.S.)

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Precision Farming

Livestock Monitoring

Fish Farming

Smart Greenhouse

Market segment by Application, split into

Precision Farming

Livestock Monitoring

Smart Greenhouse

Aquaculture

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Climate-Smart Agriculture status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Climate-Smart Agriculture development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Climate-Smart Agriculture are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Table of content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Climate-Smart Agriculture Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2025)

1.4.2 Precision Farming

1.4.3 Livestock Monitoring

1.4.4 Fish Farming

1.4.5 Smart Greenhouse

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Climate-Smart Agriculture Market Share by Application (2013-2025)

1.5.2 Precision Farming

1.5.3 Livestock Monitoring

1.5.4 Smart Greenhouse

1.5.5 Aquaculture

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Climate-Smart Agriculture Market Size

2.2 Climate-Smart Agriculture Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Climate-Smart Agriculture Market Size by Regions (2013-2025)

2.2.2 Climate-Smart Agriculture Market Share by Regions (2013-2018)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Opportunities

3 Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Climate-Smart Agriculture Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Climate-Smart Agriculture Revenue by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.1.2 Global Climate-Smart Agriculture Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.1.3 Global Climate-Smart Agriculture Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.2 Climate-Smart Agriculture Key Players Head of

