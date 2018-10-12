Compania Logistica de Hidrocarburos SA Market Sales, Demand Supply, Segments, Growth, Drivers and 2025 Forecast Report

Compania Logistica de Hidrocarburos SA (CLH), a subsidiary of Compania Espanola de Petroleos SAU, is an oil and gas company that offers storage, transportation, and distribution of oil and gas products. The company’s activities include transportation of hydrocarbon fuels, efficiency, and infrastructure. It transports products such as automotive diesel, fuel oils, biofuels, biodiesel, bioethanol, kerosene, and gasoline. CLH provides operation and infrastructure management, inspection and advisory services in the management of aviation fuel storage, and technical assistance services. The company transports and distributes oil products in Spain and the Balearic Islands. CLH is headquartered in Madrid, Spain.

Table of content

Table of Contents 3

List of Tables 4

List of Figures 4

Compania Logistica de Hidrocarburos SA, Oil & Gas, Deals By Year, 2012 to YTD 2018 5

Compania Logistica de Hidrocarburos SA, Oil & Gas Deals By Type, 2012 to YTD 2018 6

Compania Logistica de Hidrocarburos SA, Oil & Gas, Deals By Region, 2012 to YTD 2018 7

Compania Logistica de Hidrocarburos SA, Oil & Gas, Deals By Sector, 2012 to YTD 2018 8

Compania Logistica de Hidrocarburos SA, Oil & Gas, Deals Summary, 2012 to YTD 2018 9

Compania Logistica de Hidrocarburos SA, Oil & Gas, Deal Details 10

Asset Purchase 10

CLH Acquires Government Pipeline And Storage System In United Kingdom For US$127.4 Million 10

Private Equity 11

CVC Capital Completes Acquisition Of 25% Stake In CLH From Ardian, Kutxabank, ABANCA And Alberta Investment For Approximately US$1.08 Billion 11

Ardian Acquires Additional 10% Interest In CLH From Repsol For US$364.4 Million 13

Global Infrastructure Partners Acquires 15% Stake In Compania Logistica 14

Ardian Completes Acquisition Of 5% Interest In CLH From CEPSA 15

Partnerships 16

Compania Logistica de Hidrocarburos CLH Forms Joint Venture With Oman Oil Refineries and Petroleum Industries 16

Acquisition 17

Macquarie To Acquire 20% Stake In CLH From AMP Capital And Oman Oil 17

Borealis Infrastructure Completes Acquisition Of 15% Stake In Compania Logistica From Global Infrastructure Partners 19

Borealis Infrastructure Acquires 9.15% stake in CLH From Cepsa For US$327.6

