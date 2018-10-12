Explosive Ordnance Disposal Equipment Market Analysis and Value Forecast Snapshot by End-use Industry 2018-2024

Our latest research report entitled Explosive Ordnance Disposal Equipment Market (by equipment type (portable x-ray systems, eod suits and blankets, eod robots, projected water disruptors, bomb containment chambers and projected water disruptors) and application (defense and law enforcement)) provides complete and deep insights into the market dynamics and growth of Explosive Ordnance Disposal Equipment. Latest information on market risks, industry chain structure Explosive Ordnance Disposal Equipment cost structure and opportunities are offered in this report. The past, present and forecast market information will lead to investment feasibility by studying the essential Explosive Ordnance Disposal Equipment growth factors.

The forecast Explosive Ordnance Disposal Equipment Market information is based on the present market situation, growth opportunities, development factors, and opinion of the industry experts. An in-depth analysis of the company profiles, Explosive Ordnance Disposal Equipment on global and regional level and applications is conducted. The analysis of downstream buyers, sales channel, raw materials, and industry verticals is offered in this report. According to report the global explosive ordnance disposal equipment market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 4.1% over the forecast period of 2018-2024.

Army explosive ordnance disposal (EOD) falls under the Joint Service EOD field. EOD technicians from all facilities train and fight together. Explosive ordnance disposal specialist Soldiers are the Army’s distinguished planned and technical explosives experts. They are warriors who are properly trained, equipped, and integrated to attack, defeat, and exploit unexploded weaponry, improvised explosive devices, and weapons of mass destruction.

Rising terrorist activities and instances of cross border conflicts in various regions across the world have led to increased usage of explosives across the border. This in turn is anticipated to be major driving factor for the growth of the explosive ordnance disposal equipment market. Additionally, growth in the overall EOD equipment market includes modernization programs in various military and law enforcement agencies that are likely to fuel the growth of the market over the upcoming years. However, High cost of this equipment’s and heavy investments made by the leading governments that are not properly utilized to their full potential are anticipated to hamper the growth of the explosive ordnance disposal market over the forecast period.

On the other hand, increasing number of instances of terrorist attacks is also expected to boost the demand for explosive modernization disposal equipment globally. Furthermore, military enhancement activities have opened several doors of opportunities for the explosive ordnance disposal equipment market over the upcoming year’s .Moreover, surge in technical advances in armor and containment have resulted into rise in popularity of the explosive ordnance disposal market worldwide.

Among the geographies, North America dominated the explosive ordnance disposal market in terms of revenue. In addition, North America is expected to establish high demand for the equipment such as portable X-rays and EOD robots. Portable X-ray systems are majorly designed for detecting hidden explosives. Moreover, North America has invested heavily in soldier modernization, including tough warfare training and the provision of advanced equipment, including explosive ordnance disposal equipment due to high importance given to defense and law enforcement activities by the U.S. government.

The report on global explosive ordnance disposal equipment market covers segments such as, equipment type and application. On the basis of equipment type the global explosive ordnance disposal equipment market is categorized into portable x-ray systems, eod suits and blankets, eod robots, projected water disruptors, bomb containment chambers and projected water disruptors. On the basis of application the global explosive ordnance disposal equipment market is categorized into defense and law enforcement.

The countries covered in the North America region include the U.S., Canada, and Mexico; while Asia-Pacific includes China, Japan, India, South Korea, Malaysia, and among others. Moreover, Germany, U.K., France, Spain, and Rest of Europe are included in the European region. The U.S. drives the growth in the North America region as it is the largest market in the region. The Asia-pacific region offers a substantial potential for the market growth owing to rapid growth in markets such as India and China. The APAC region is projected to experience a growth at a CAGR of x.x% over the period of 2018-2024.

The report provides profiles of the companies in the global explosive ordnance disposal equipment market such as, Northrop Grumman Corporation, Reamda Ltd., ScannaMsc Ltd, NABCO Inc, United Shield International Ltd., API Technologies Corp, Du Pont (E.I.) De Nemours, Cobham plc, iRobot Corporation and Safariland, LLC.

The report provides deep insights on demand forecasts, market trends and micro and macro indicators. In addition, this report provides insights on the factors that are driving and restraining the global explosive ordnance disposal equipment market. Moreover, IGR-Growth Matrix analysis given in the report brings an insight on the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider. The report provides insights into the market using analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis and DRO analysis of explosive ordnance disposal equipment market. Moreover, the study highlights current market trends and provides forecast from 2018-2024. We also have highlighted future trends in the explosive ordnance disposal equipment market that will impact the demand during the forecast period. Moreover, the competitive analysis given in each regional market brings an insight on the market share of the leading players. This report will help manufacturers, suppliers and distributors of the explosive ordnance disposal equipment market to understand the present and future trends in this market and formulate their strategies accordingly.

