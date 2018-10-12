Global Marine Propeller market is estimated to reach $5.98 Billion by 2025; growing at a CAGR of 2.6% from 2017 to 2025. A marine propeller is a rotating fan like arrangement used to drive the ship using the power generated and transmitted by the main engine of the ship. The transmitted power is converted from rotational motion to generate a thrust which imparts momentum to the water, resulting in a force that acts on the ship and pushes it forward. Growth in international seaborne trade and ongoing global investments by government in shipbuilding industry and inland waterways are the primary factors to drive the growth of the global marine propeller market. Moreover, increasing navy budgets worldwide and technical advancement in marine propulsion system is expected to generate lucrative growth opportunities for the market in the forecast timeframe.
Materail, type, number of plates, propulsion, application, end-user, and geography are the segments of the global marine propeller market. The material segment is sub-segmented into stainless steel, aluminium, bronze, nickel-aluminium bronze, and other materials. By type, the segmentation is given as propellers, thrusters, and other types. 3-blades, 4-blades, 5-blades, and other number of blades are the bifurcation of number of bladess. Propulsion is categorized into inboard, outboard, sterndrive, and other propulsions. Merchat ships, naval ships, recreational boats, and other applications are covered under application segment. Furthermore, OEM and aftermarket is included into end-user segment.
On the basis of geography, global marine propeller market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World (RoW). North America is further bifurcated into U.S., Canada, and Mexico whereas Europe segment consist of UK, Germany, France, Italy, and Rest of Europe. Asia-Pacific is segmented into India, China, Japan, South Korea, and Rest of Asia-Pacific while RoW is bifurcated into South America, Middle East, and Africa.
The key market players include Rolls-Royce plc, MAN Diesel & Turbo, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd., Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd., Caterpillar Inc., Hyundai Heavy Industries Co., Ltd., Changzhou Chonghai Marine Propeller Co., Ltd, Mecklenburger Metallguss GmbH, Nakashima Propeller Co., Ltd., and Teignbridge Propellers International Limited, among others.
Scope of the Global Marine Propeller Market
Material Segments
Stainless Steel
Aluminium
Bronze
Nickel-Aluminium Bronze
Other Materials
Type Segments
Propellers
Thrusters
Other Types
Number of Blades Segments
3-Blades
4-Blades
5-Blades
Other Number of Blades
Propulsion Segments
Inboard
Outboard
Sterndrive
Other Propulsions
Application Segments
Merchant Ships
Naval Ships
Recreational Boats
Other Applications
End-User Segments
OEM
Aftermarket
Geographical Segments
North America
U.S.
Canada
Mexico
Europe
UK
Germany
France
Italy
Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific
India
China
Japan
South Korea
Rest of Asia-Pacific
RoW
South America
Middle East
Africa
