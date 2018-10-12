Increasing fitness cognizant can be observed in the South East Asian countries, thereby paying the way for the growth of the Sports nutrition market.

Sports nutrition products, for example, sports drinks, supplements, and nourishment that incorporate protein powders, Isotonic drink powder, capsule/tablets (creatine/spread chain amino acids and others), supplement powder, prepared to-drink protein drinks, sugar drinks, protein bars, starch/vitality bars and different supplements. These products are created for and devoured by competitors and bodybuilders to enhance their general wellbeing, execution, and muscle development. Sports drinks were ordinarily utilized by competitors to recharge the water level in the body. Bodybuilders are the real clients of sports supplements. Be that as it may, these products are experiencing mass selection by way of life and recreational clients. The quantity of recreational and way of life clients has reliably expanded since the previous couple of years.

Underlying Causes

Developing interest from non-customary clients is one of the central point driving the worldwide sports nutrition market. Generally, sports nutrition products were acquired especially by customary clients, for example, competitors and bodybuilders, and the essential consumers were rec center devotees and people from twenty to thirty-year old buyer gathering (those matured 20-34). In any case, right now, such products are infiltrating the direct and standard shopper base also.

Geographic Segmentation

Sports Nutrition Market is geographically segmented in regions of Asia Pacific, Latin America, North America, Europe and Middle East and Africa. The Asia Pacific Sports Nutrition Market is further geographically segmented into regions of India, China, Japan, South Korea and Australia. The Asia Pacific Sports Nutrition Market size was around USD 5.06 billion in 2016. It is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.2% to reach USD 7.5 billion by 2021. It captures 16% of the global market.

Major market companies profiled in the report are PepsiCo Inc., The Coca-Cola Company, Abbott Nutrition Inc., Glanbia Plc., Reckitt Benckiser Group plc, Yakult Honsha Co Ltd, Post Holdings, Inc., GNC Holdings, Clif Bar & Company, and Otsuka Pharmaceuticals Co., Ltd. Other players in the value chain include GlaxoSmithKline PLC, Atlantic Multipower UK Limited, Olimp Laboratories, Ultimate Nutrition Inc., and PowerBar Europe GmbH.

