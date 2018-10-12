Lubricants Market Report 2018 – Chevron Corporation, Royal Dutch Shell Plc., Petrochina Company Limited, BP Plc

Lubricants are essential for proper machinery functioning as they decrease wear & tear between different moving parts. They also support in dropping operation downtimes while helping to increase productivity. The integration of many additives reduces temperature and corrosion resistant which finally extend machinery & equipment lifespan. High acceptance of bio-based lubricants to decrease harmful environmental effects is the recent trend in the global lubricants market and is driving the growth of the market. The requirement to enhance fuel effectiveness of vehicle has led to substitute of traditional materials with the synthetic lubricants. This also has a high impact on the lubricants market.

Huge industrial development in Asia-Pacific and Africa, growing automotive industry in countries such as China, rising consumer awareness, and strict government rules are the factors driving the growth of the global lubricants market. Though, high cost of bio-based and synthetic lubricants, and high adoption of hybrid electric vehicles may hinder the growth of the market. Moreover, industrial development in regions such as Middle East & Africa might provide with several growth opportunities in the forecasted years.

The global lubricants market has been segmented into type, application, and geography. The type segment is further classified into bio-based lubricants, mineral oil lubricants, synthetic lubricants, and greases. Further, application segment consists of transportation (aviation, passenger vehicle, commercial vehicle, and marine), and industrial machinery & equipment.

Based on geography, global lubricants market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World (RoW). North America is further bifurcated in U.S., Canada, and Mexico whereas Europe segment consist of UK, Germany, France, Italy, and Rest of Europe. Asia-Pacific is segmented into India, China, Japan, South Korea, and Rest of Asia-Pacific while RoW is bifurcated into South America, Middle East, and Africa.

The key market players include Chevron Corporation, Royal Dutch Shell Plc., Petrochina Company Limited, BP Plc., Sinopec Limited, Total S.A., Lukoil, Fuchs Petrolub AG, Idemitsu Kosan Co., Ltd., and Exxon Mobil Corporation, among others.

The key takeaways from the report

The report will provide detailed analysis of Lubricants Market with respect to major segments such as type, and application

The report will include the qualitative and quantitative analysis with market estimation over 2015 – 2024 and compound annual growth rate (CAGR) between 2016 and 2024

Comprehensive analysis of market dynamics including factors and opportunities will be provided in the report

An exhaustive regional analysis of Lubricants Market has been included in the report

Profile of the key players in the Lubricants Market will be provided, which include key financials, product & services, new developments and business strategies

Scope of Global Lubricants Market

Type Segments

Bio-based Lubricants

Mineral Oil Lubricants

Synthetic Lubricants

Greases

Application Segments

Transportation

Aviation

Passenger Vehicle

Commercial Vehicle

Marine

Industrial Machinery & Equipment

Geographical Segments

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

India

China

Japan

South Korea

Rest of Asia-Pacific

RoW

South America

Middle East

Africa

