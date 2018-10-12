Point-to-multipoint Microwave Backhaul Market to Show Exponential Growth as Demand for Curved Displays Increase.

This report focuses on the global Point-to-multipoint Microwave Backhaul System status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Point-to-multipoint Microwave Backhaul System development in United States, Europe and China.
In 2017, the global Point-to-multipoint Microwave Backhaul System market size was million US$ and it is expected to reach million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of during 2018-2025.
The key players covered in this study
Cambridge Broadband
Airspan
CamBium Networks
Fastlinks Wirless Network solutions
Data Tech CABSPros
Marki Microwave
Exalt Wireless
Intracom Telecom
Ip.access
IMEC
MaxLinear, Inc
Peraso Technologies
Aviat Networks Inc
Fastback Networks
Ceragon Networks Ltd
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Split-mount
All outdoor
Small cells
Market segment by Application, split into
Security and surveillance systems
Campus buildings
Control systems
WISP (wireless Internet service provider)
Integrating remote business sites
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Point-to-multipoint Microwave Backhaul System are as follows:
History Year: 2013-2017
Base Year: 2017
Estimated Year: 2018
Forecast Year 2018 to 2025
Table of content
1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global Point-to-multipoint Microwave Backhaul System Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2025)
1.4.2 Split-mount
1.4.3 All outdoor
1.4.4 Small cells
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Point-to-multipoint Microwave Backhaul System Market Share by Application (2013-2025)
1.5.2 Security and surveillance systems
1.5.3 Campus buildings
1.5.4 Control systems
1.5.5 WISP (wireless Internet service provider)
1.5.6 Integrating remote business sites
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Global Growth Trends
2.1 Point-to-multipoint Microwave Backhaul System Market Size
2.2 Point-to-multipoint Microwave Backhaul System Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 Point-to-multipoint Microwave Backhaul System Market Size by Regions (2013-2025)
2.2.2 Point-to-multipoint Microwave Backhaul System Market Share by Regions (2013-2018)
2.3 Industry Trends
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Opportunities
3 Market Share by Key Players
3.1 Point-to-multipoint Microwave Backhaul System Market Size by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Global Point-to-multipoint Microwave Backhaul System Revenue by Manufacturers (2013-2018)
3.1.2 Global Point-to-multipoi
