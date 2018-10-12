Unified Endpoint Management Market 2018 by Current & Upcoming Trends

Market Highlights

Growing adoption of cloud-based solution and increasing inclination of businesses towards e-commerce & e-banking are a few factors favoring the growth of unified endpoint management market. Moreover, the inclusion of next-generation devices such as IoT devices and smart wearables in almost every industry is expected to offer lucrative growth opportunities to the UEM vendors in the near future. In Asia-Pacific, small and medium businesses are acknowledging the importance of UEM solutions which is expected show higher contribution towards this market during the forecast period.

Unified endpoint management market is expected to grow from USD 1.43 billion in 2017 to USD 9.67 billion by 2023, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 37.48% during the forecast period.

Get Sample Report @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/6419

Key players

The prominent players in the unified endpoint management market are VMware, Inc. (US), Microsoft Corporation (US), IBM Corporation (US), MobileIron (US), BlackBerry Limited (Canada), Citrix Systems, Inc. (US), Ivanti (US), Sophos Ltd. (UK), SOTI Inc. (Canada) and Jamf (US) among others.

Other players in the unified endpoint management market are Symantec (US), CA Technologies (US), Cisco Systems (US), Zoho (US) among others.

Regional Analysis

The global Unified Endpoint Management Market is estimated to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period from 2018 to 2023. The geographical analysis of unified endpoint management market is covered for North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the rest of the world.

North America is expected to contribute the highest market share owing extensive adoption of bring your own device (BYOD) concept to facilitate remote operations and safeguard the content present within the organization. Additionally, the need to protect data which is stored on the cloud and transferred over networks is projected to drive the growth of the market in North America. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest growing region as the concept of mobility is gradually being implemented across various organizations. Also, the growing trend of BYOD is one of the major factors, driving the growth of unified endpoint management market in Asia-Pacific.

LIST OF TABLES

Table 1 Global Unified Endpoint Management Market, By Region, 2018–2023

Table 2 North America: Unified Endpoint Management Market, By Country, 2018–2023

Table 3 Europe: Unified Endpoint Management Market, By Country, 2018–2023

Table 4 Asia-Pacific: Unified Endpoint Management Market, By Country, 2018–2023

Table 5 Middle East & Africa: Unified Endpoint Management Market, By Country, 2018–2023

Continued…..

Get Report Details @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/unified-endpoint-management-market-6419

LIST OF FIGURES

FIGURE 1 Global Unified Endpoint Management Market Segmentation

FIGURE 2 Forecast Methodology

FIGURE 3 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis Of Global Unified Endpoint Management Market

FIGURE 4 Value Chain Of Global Unified Endpoint Management Market

FIGURE 5 Share Of Global Unified Endpoint Management Market In 2017, By Country (In %)

Continued…..

Contact:

Market Research Future

Office No. 528, Amanora Chambers

Magarpatta Road, Hadapsar,

Pune – 411028

Maharashtra, India

+1 646 845 9312

Email: sales@marketresearchfuture.com