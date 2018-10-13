A book on “Smart Construction Management in Digital India” released by Akhilesh Srivastava

October 13, 2018 (Press Release): The pattern of Indian FDI Investment inflow for construction activities between the years 2000 – 2017 has been roughly US $12.36 Billion, whereas the US $24.67 Billion for the years 2000 – 2017 for townships, construction of projects and built-up infrastructure.

According to Price Waterhouse Coopers estimates, India will be the third largest economy in the world by 2050. To achieve this target and mission of being called as a Global superpower, India requires to surpass several milestones in streamlining its infrastructure such as roadways, airports, commercial and industrial construction, townships (smart cities) etc. with an investment of US $777.73 Billion to successfully accomplish by the year 2022.

As of January 2018, US $3 Billion were allocated by UAE-based DP World for ports in partnership with National Investment and Infrastructure Fund (NIIF), to mobilize a platform for ports, terminals, and transportation and logistics businesses in India.

As IT hub, India’s prominence in IT sector has grown exponentially with many global companies like Google, IBM, Microsoft, Dell, Accenture, Deloitte, Capgemini, Amazon etc., launching their offices in Hyderabad and Bangalore and recruiting the best IT talent of Indian young workforce, this also led to growth of domestic startups. India has the third highest number of startups with over $1 Billion turnover.

Presently India holds 55% stake in total global outsourcing business net worth of $185 – 190 Billion.

The concept of smart cities with the implementation of Artificial Intelligence and Big Data is expected to make the metro, rural and urban geographies into Indian smart cities and the planning has just begun.

However, there are lacunas, which are holding back the progress making targets continued to be unachievable and poor delivery on the ground. These hindrances, in fact, are unable to bring India at par with the developed economies. India’s infrastructure growth rocket is ready for the launch & with the digital revolution as fuel and demography of young IT professionals as the battery. India is ready to take benefit of the fourth industrial revolution in existence; there is much easier possibility to achieve.

At this crucial juncture, the Book “Smart Construction Management in Digital India” authored by Sri Akhilesh Srivastava is like a most wished boon. The author is a globally known technology wizard for his strategic & visionary thinking of technology imbibition in the infrastructure sector. His contribution towards the development of the Government & PSUs Public Procurement Portal led to transparency in tendering and his popular software e-MB, a cloud-based software platform for digitally recording the measurement of works executed on site brought much-desired transparency in the construction industry.

His recently developed Online Dispute Portal (ODR), which was inaugurated by Vice President of India on 23 April 2018 is another revolutionary step and ahead of time. His contribution in NHAI, in the implementation of Electronic tolling, Project Management system, Road Asset management system, imbibed Drones & Satellites in project monitoring, developer of mobile app Sukhad Yatra and universal helpline -1033 for highways users are well known.

Therefore, there can’t be a better author on this crucial subject as on date. With his visionary thinking, in-depth domain knowledge of Hi-end technology & infrastructure engineering coupled with vast experience of implementation of many projects, he knows the weakness & strength of the system & effectiveness of technologies.

Akhilesh Srivastava, the author of the book, says, “My upcoming book on Smart Construction Management in the Digital Age. INDIA is on the verge of becoming Global Superpower. Integration of IT in infrastructure construction & management can increase the efficiency and output many folds, thereby quickly narrowing the gap with developed countries in the infrastructure field at least. Due to colonial rules, India missed the Industrial revolutions of the world but with the young brigade of IT engineers, INDIA is ready to lead this Digital revolution and mend the ways for its benefits”.

The book is likely to hit the market soon, is going to be one of the most sought for the book in India as well as globally.

