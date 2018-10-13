Kolikkopelit nettikasino

Welcome to Casinoguards.com

So, you’re in search of an online casino to play your favorite games with, and you have come across Leovegas. However, you still doubt whether or not it is a trustworthy and safe casino. Let our review help you!

One of the young game platforms in the UK (was launched in 2013), Leovegas has swiftly managed to be the bettors’ favorite online casino – thanks to its excellent collection of more than 1200 games, the substantial welcome bonus, and so much more where you would gladly appreciate!

Bonus

LeoVegas are using a bonus system that I called “No-Sticky bonus.”

A whooping 5000€ can get as a welcome bonus over the first four deposits.

First deposit: 200% up to 200€ plus 50 free spins if the deposit is more than 50€. But, it will be 100% and 50 free spins if the deposit is below 50€.

Second and third deposit: Up to 500€ plus 50 spins

Fourth deposit: Up to 400€ additional 50 spins

Online Casino spiele

Online spiele bonus

Casino Slot

Online casino bonus

Free Spins

Bettors can take advantage of up to 250 free spins when they register to Leovegas.com over the first four deposits. Numerous free spins are also offered for specific slots, but depending on their popularity.

Games Availability

Leovegas offers gamers with more than 1200 classic and video slots from some of the leading providers – Betsoft, Microgaming, Play’n’GO, Playtech, and NetEnt.

13 progressive jackpot slots

13 variants of blackjack

15 versions of roulette and Caribbean Stud, Trey Card, TXS Hold’em Professional Poker and Casino Stud

Four variants of video poker

Three options of roulette, immersive, traditional or auto

Devices & Apps

Leovegas casino is quickly reachable on laptop, tablet, and mobile. Just open your web browser, go to Leovegas.com, and voila!

Deposits & Payments

It provides a complete list of banking selections like MasterCard and Visa. The payments are processed within 24 to 48 hours. When it comes to withdrawal, any amount you desire can be withdrawn.

Customer Service

This online casino takes pride in assisting clients all over the world as well as providing loyal service. They are easily reachable thru email, chat, and phone.

Safety & Regulation

Leovegas is a reliable casino that is fully licensed and regulated by The Malta Gambling Authority and the Gambling Commission. Also, it holds licenses in Denmark and Ireland for a sports book, plus it makes use of several security measures (e.g., 2048-bit SSL encryption). All of the games are tested and eCOGRA-certified.

Conclusion

Overall, Leovegas.com is an entirely fair and safe casino for all, featuring an outstanding live casino, best apps, and a great game collection. It is a perfect place both for novice and expert players.

Visit for more information: http://www.casinoguards.com/