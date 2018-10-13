Smart Display Market worth USD 11.0 Billion by 2024

Factors expected to drive the Smart Display Market growth are progress of developing semi-autonomous & autonomous vehicles, increasing number of automotive displays inside vehicles, and increasing demand for safety & comfort features from consumers. Furthermore, increase in adoption of display applications by OEMs in automotive hubs such as U.S. and India, China are expected to fuel the market growth.

Report includes assessment of Smart Display Market definition along with the identification of key players and analysis of their strategies, complete quantitative analysis of the industry from 2016 to 2024 to enable the stakeholders to capitalize on the prevailing market opportunities, market analysis and comprehensive segmentation with respect to the on display size, vehicle type, display technology, level of autonomous driving, application, and geography to assist in strategic business planning.

Rising demand for comfort and convenience features is trending the overall market for Automotive. However, high cost of advanced automotive display systems is estimated to restrain the market growth.

Centre Stack Touchscreen Display sub segment is expected to witness the significant growth

Centre Stack Touchscreen Display segment is expected to lead the market growth in forecast period, increasing consumer demand for in-vehicle centre stack displays and availability of larger sized displays and enhanced touch capabilities are expected to fuel Centre Stack Touchscreen Display segment growth.

APAC is expected to register the highest growth rate in Market during forecast period

APAC is expected to lead the market during the forecast period. Automotive manufacturers are shifting their automobile manufacturing plants to developing countries and APAC region is now home of many key companies involved in manufacturing automotive displays, tremendous vehicle production in developing economies like China and India is expected to fuel the global Smart Display Market in APAC region.

Scope of the Report:

Smart Display Market, By Display Size: 3”-5”, 6”-10”, and > 10”

Smart Display Market, By Vehicle Type: Light Duty Vehicle and Heavy Duty Vehicle

Smart Display Market, By Display Technology: LED, TFT-LED and Other Advanced Technologies

Smart Display Market, By Level of Autonomous Driving: Conventional and Semi-Autonomous

Smart Display Market, By Application: Advanced Instrument Cluster Display, Centre Sack Touchscreen Display, Rear Seat Touchscreen Display and Others

Smart Display Market, By Geography: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, Africa and Latin America