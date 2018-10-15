Electric Bicycle Motor Market Report 2018 – BionX International Corporation,Continental AG,DAPU Motors

The global Electric Bicycle Motor Market is expected to grow with a CAGR of x.x% during the forecast period of 2018 to 2025.
Report Overview
The foremost aim of the report is to provide accurate market estimation and to forecast the market on the basis of market segmentation. Significant segments of the market analyzed within the study are Electric Bicycle Motor Market type, power output, operation type, sales channel, and geography. The study also provides detailed analysis of top impacting factors and their influence over the market. The report provides the detailed market size with respect to five major regions namely North America, Europe, South America, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World. The report contains company profiles of key market leaders and their competitive strategies. It also provides key developments such as merger & acquisitions, collaborations, new product innovations, and technological advancement within Electric Bicycle Motor Market.
Key Takeaways
• The research offers a deep dive analysis of the key market determinants impacting the Electric Bicycle Motor Market.
• Qualitative and quantitative analysis in terms of market sizing (revenue and volume) for each of the segments mentioned in the report.
• Value chain analysis helps to understand the role of each intermediary involved in the business process.
• Key vendors active in the market are analyzed in terms of their strategic attempts and business/financial performance along with competitive analysis.
Electric Bicycle Motor Market Segmentation
By Type
• Hub Motors
o Rear Hub Motors
o Front Hub Motors
• Mid Drive Motors
• Friction Drive Motors
By Power Output
• Less than 350 W
• 350-750 W
• More than 750 W
By Operation Type
• Pedal assisted
• Throttle assisted
• Combined
By Sales Channel
• OEM
• Aftermarket
By Geography
• North America
• Europe
• Asia-Pacific
• South America
• Middle East & Africa
Electric Bicycle Motor Market Key Players
• Brose Fahrzeugteile GmbH & Co. KG
• BionX International Corporation
• Derby Cycle Holding GmbH
• Continental AG
• DAPU Motors
• Yamaha Motors Co., Ltd.
• Panasonic Corporation
• Nidec Corporation
• Ortlinghaus-Werke GmbH
• Bafang Electric (Suzhou) Co.,Ltd
• Robert Bosch GmbH
• J.D. Components Co., Ltd.
• Shimano Inc.
• Suzhou Xiongda Electric Machine Co., Ltd.
• TDCM Corporation Limited
