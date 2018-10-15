Electrodialysis Equipment Market Segment Overview by Types & Applications, Forecasts 2018 to 2025

15th October 2018 – Global Electrodialysis Equipment Market is expected to grow at a significant CAGR in the upcoming years as the scope and its applications are rising enormously across the globe. Electrodialysis is an electro membrane process in which ions are transferred through ion permeable membranes from one solution to another under the effect of a potential gradient using Electrodialysis cell. Anion exchange membrane and cation exchange membrane forms two compartments namely, feed (dilute) compartment and a concentrate (brine) compartment and are placed between two electrodes. It is a very versatile technology. Using equipment, charged and non-charged molecules are separated by using an electrical potential difference. The separation is not based on the size of the particles. Exclusively used in laboratories and recycling environments.

The equipment exclusively used to remove dissolved solids according to their electrical charge, by transferring the brackish water ions through a semi-permeable ion exchange membrane. Electrodialysis unit is used for desalting brackish water, regulating the concentration of brines, drinking water, and water treatment in processes of production. In addition, used for purification of non-electrolytes from mineral impurities and metabolic processes (obtaining of acid and alkali salts).

Electrodialysis Equipment Market is segmented based on product type, operating voltage, applications, and region. Product type such as Batch Electrodialysis and Continuous Electrodialysis classify Electrodialysis Equipment Industry. Operating Voltage such as Low Voltage and High Voltage classify Electrodialysis Equipment Market. Applications into Recycling Environments, Seawater Desalination, Laboratory, Pharmaceutical Application, Stabilization of Wine, and others classify Electrodialysis Equipment Market. Electrodialysis Equipment Market is segmented geographically into Americas (North America, South America), Europe (Eastern Europe, Western Europe), Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa.

The key players of Electrodialysis Equipment Market are PCCell GmbH, Evoqua Water Technologies LLC, GE Water & Process Technologies, C-Tech Innovation Ltd, ASTOM, AGC ENGINEERING, FuMA-Tech, Hangzhou Iontech Environmental Technology Co, EURODIA, Saltworks Technologies Inc, Electro synthesis Company, WGM Sistemas, Doromil, Innovative Enterprise, Shandong Tianwei Membrane Technology. These players are concentrating on inorganic growth to sustain themselves amongst fierce competition. As such, mergers, acquisitions, and joint ventures are the need of the hour.

