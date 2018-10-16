Point Of Care Diagnostics Market is Expected to Grow at a Impressive CAGR of10.05% by 2023

Crystal Market Research details out informative data related to Point Of Care Diagnostics Market which anticipated to garner major market share. This Research Report provides the newest realistic data useful for future worldwide business trend.

Market Trend Outlook

The Point of Care (PoC) Diagnostics Market was worth USD 17.61 billion in the year of 2014 and is expected to reach approximately USD 41.69 billion by 2023, while registering itself at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.05% during the forecast period. Hospitals and other healthcare foundations, trying to give viable and quick indicative outcomes, are holding fast to point of care tests therefore affecting industrial development. Enhancement in innovation and the resultant presentation of practical and top notch therapeutic arrangements focused at accomplishing lab computerization and scaling down are expected to serve the worldwide point of care diagnostics market as a vital driver. Additionally, expanding levels of consciousness in patients are anticipated to demonstrate basic for the development by virtue of the way that patients, particularly the ones experiencing chronic illnesses, for example, diabetes, are energetically taking an interest in the move relating to the execution of point of care analytic practices. Also, healthcare practitioners have been seen to be paying more attention towards use of point of care symptomatic empowered therapeutic gadgets and consumables in this way bringing about to developing reception and interest for POCT arrangements. Improvement of information technology relating to health care frameworks plays an inescapable part in the advancement of the point of care diagnostics market.

Competitive Analysis

The major players in the market are Siemens Healthineers, Alere Inc, Abbott Laboratories, Roche Diagnostics India Pvt Ltd, BioMérieux and Danaher Corporation. A large portion of the organizations offer their items through the wholesalers of medical equipment that work for various areas and in this manner represent significant rivalry regarding dispersion system and market existence. Market entities are engaged with improvement and commercialization of more advanced patient testing items which are relied upon to upgrade the interest for POC gadgets and along these lines drive industrial development.

Market Segmentation

By Product:

Feces

Infectious Disease Testing

Glucose Testing

Blood Gas/Electrolytes

Infectious Disease Testing

TB and drug-resistant TB POC

HIV POC

Pneumonia or Streptococcus associated infections

Influenza/Flu POC

Clostridium difficile POC

MRSA POC

HBV POC

HSV POC

HPV POC

Respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) POC

HCV POC

Others

Ambulatory Chemistry

Decentralized Clinical Chemistry

Coagulation

Drug Abuse Testing

Primary care systems

Urinalysis

Cardiac markers

Hb1 Ac Testing

Hematology

By End User:

Laboratory

Clinics

Assisted Living Healthcare Facilities

Hospitals

Others

By Region-

Middle East And Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria And South Africa)

North America (U.S, Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Rest Of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, Australia, India, South Korea, Rest Of Asia-Pacific)

Rest Of The World (Brazil, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, Turkey, United Arab Emirates, Others)

Table of Contents

11. Introduction

1.1. Report Description

2. Executive Summary

2.1. Key Highlights

3. Market Overview

3.1. Introduction

3.1.1. Market Definition

3.1.2. Market Segmentation

3.2. Market Dynamics

3.2.1. Drivers

3.2.2. Restraints

3.2.3. Opportunities

4. Market Analysis by Regions

4.1. North America (United States, Canada and Mexico

4.2. Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia, Italy and Rest of Europe)

4.3. Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Southeast Asia and Rest of Asia-Pacific)

4.4. south America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia and Rest of South America)

4.5. Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria, South Africa and Rest of MEA)

